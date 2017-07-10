White Sox option OF Willy Garcia to Triple-A Charlotte
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago White Sox have optioned outfielder Willy Garcia to Triple-A Charlotte.
The 24-year-old Garcia is hitting .259 with one home run and 10 RBIs over two stints with the White Sox this season – his first in the majors.
The White Sox announced the move on Monday. They say they will make a corresponding move prior to Friday’s game against Seattle.
—
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
FOX Fantasy Baseball
Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED