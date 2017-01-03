White Sox: Jose Quintana Can Build More Trade Value in 2017

White Sox can hold onto Jose Quintana this offseason in the hopes he’s able to build more trade value for 2017 season. The All-Star left hander could be a hot commodity at trade deadline.

The Chicago White Sox could trade Jose Quintana at any time this offseason, but recent trade rumors involving the All-Star pitcher haven’t come to fruition. If the White Sox don’t trade Quintana before the start of spring training, they could look to the trading deadline to restart trade talks for the talented pitcher.

There were rumors the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates were both interested in acquiring Quintana before Christmas. However, no deal has been made and Quintana could very well start this upcoming season with the White Sox.

This won’t be a bad thing for the White Sox as they will need an established starter to eat innings this upcoming season. Quintana can provide that as he has pitched 200 or more innings every season since 2013. In 2016, Quintana pitched a career-high 208.1 innings.

If the White Sox were to trade Quintana this offseason, they will have another large void to fill in its starting rotation. With the loss of Chris Sale via trade, the White Sox don’t have another pitcher outside of Quintana that can give them 200 or more innings over a full season. Carlos Rodon pitched a career-high 165 innings in 2016, and James Shields pitched a combined 181.2 innings for the San Diego Padres and White Sox.

The White Sox can’t afford to lose Quintana now, although a team could make a solid offer to trade for him before Spring Training. Quintana could perhaps build his trade value by having a stellar first half with the White Sox this upcoming season. The only problem could be a lack of run support for Quintana as that has plagued him during his career on the South Side.

Want your voice heard? Join the Southside Showdown team!

This article originally appeared on