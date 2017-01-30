White Sox Have Six of MLB’s Top 100 Prospects According to MLB Pipeline

The White Sox landed six players on MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospect list. Yoan Moncada led the charge as the No. 2 prospect in baseball.

MLB Pipeline released its list of the Top 100 prospects and the Chicago White Sox landed six on that list. That’s pretty impressive considering they only had two [Carson Fulmer, Zack Collins] last season. The organization looks to have a bright future after snagging four top prospects in offseason trades.

Yoan Moncada lost his title as the top prospect in baseball but landed at No. 2 behind former teammate Andrew Benintendi [Boston Red Sox]. Aside from Fulmer [No. 71] and Collins [No. 81], Lucas Giolito [No. 12], Michael Kopech [No. 16] and Reynaldo Lopez [No.46] represent the organization. Unlike previous seasons, this organization is stockpiled with quite a bit of talent.

That only bodes well for the future. And this team may not be finished. Todd Frazier, Jose Quintana and David Robertson are a few names that have surfaced in trade talks. Good teams have the ability to build through their farm system. The Cubs are a perfect example of that. Using the Cubs blueprint, the White Sox can drastically increase their chances of being successful in the future. The big question is whether all these guys will live up to their potential.

From a player development standpoint, this organization has been great at developing pitchers but not so great at developing position players. Gordon Beckham was a can’t miss prospect but never lived up to his potential. And it’s the first time that happened to this team. They currently have a wealth of talent but if they can’t develop them, it won’t matter. So far this offseason has gone really well for the White Sox. Now they need to concentrate on developing these players so they can contribute to the team sometime soon.

