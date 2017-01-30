White Sox: Hahn Leaves the Door Open for Additional Trades

Rick Hahn is still open to making additional moves before spring training and opening day. Are the White Sox done shopping?

The Chicago White Sox have done a lot to reshape their roster. They might not be finished. Bruce Levine reports Rick Hahn is still open to making more moves. The only two guys the White Sox have moved are Adam Eaton and Chris Sale.

The market has really slowed down right now. We aren’t seeing a lot of movement at all. This team still has assets they can trade. They already have six prospects in the top 100 and someone like Jose Quintana could easily snag them two or three more. David Robertson may be also command a top 100 prospect. And don’t forget Todd Frazier. Any of those guys could be gone.

The biggest thing to worry about is if they can get top dollar. Hahn has done a brilliant job doing just that, but his luck may run out. The market has slowed for Quintana. Frazier is dealing with an injury and nothing concrete has emerged for Robertson. Those are three quality guys the White Sox could easily get a top prospect in return for. Obviously Quintana would command the highest return but any trade could benefit this team.

Value is going to the most important thing we talk about until they do find trade partners for these guys. The key is their value staying high. Right now, value is high but a poor season or a serious injury could quickly change all that. The sky is the limit in this situation. Hahn did a great job finding trade partners for Eaton and Sale. Now he needs to make sure he continues making moves to improve this team.

I have all the faith in Hahn. He seems like he’s done a great job since taking over and now this team has a future. Hahn understands this team probably won’t compete for a championship next season. But this rebuild is more focused on improving the roster. In a way it’s surprising Jerry Reinsodrf and Ken Williams haven’t interjected themselves into the conversation. Whatever Hahn is doing he needs to continue. Because if it wasn’t for him, the White Sox may not stand a chance of purchasing a vehicle.

