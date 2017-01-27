Derek Holland impersonates Schwarzenegger, Caray in calls to White Sox ticket holders
The Chicago White Sox signed veteran lefty starter Derek Holland in December and they’re already making good use of the colorful pitcher. WGNTV.com shared a video on Thursday showing Holland making calls to White Sox season-ticket holders. Rather than simply reading the script, Holland busted out at least a pair of his celebrity impersonations. Here he is as Arnold Schwarzenegger and legendary baseball announcer Harry Caray: