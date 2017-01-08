White Sox: David Robertson, Todd Frazier Should Be Traded

White Sox need to cut ties with David Robertson, Todd Frazier before 2017 season begins. If team can’t trade each player, they should explore trade by trading deadline.

The Chicago White Sox haven’t traded David Robertson or Todd Frazier yet, but they should before the start of Spring Training. There haven’t been any recent trade rumors for either player, but they could still fit needs for many contending teams this upcoming season.

While Frazier is in the final year of his contract, he still is a solid power hitter and can help a contending team. Robertson, while not an elite closer, can still provide a contending team with a reliable arm out of the bullpen.

The issue with trading Frazier and Robertson could be related to the return the White Sox are seeking. Although it hasn’t been reported on what type of return the White Sox would want for either player, general manager Rick Hahn most likely isn’t going to trade Frazier or Robertson for nothing.

Frazier could fill a void at third base for a number of contending teams, with the San Francisco Giants as the most logical choice. Southside Showdown contributor Labeeb Ekram explored this possibility in a previous article. While the potential is there for the White Sox to trade Frazier, the Giants could very well balk at a request for three prospects. Even though they aren’t highly touted prospects.

A trade involving Robertson might include the White Sox eating a portion of his remaining $25 million salary. Robertson has 34 and 37 saves respectively over two seasons with the White Sox. Despite the high save total, Robertson has blown seven saves in each of his two seasons on the South Side. He might not command a high return for the White Sox, but he could still provide some salary relief for the organization.

The White Sox aren’t going to contend in 2017, and they should look to move both Robertson and Frazier relatively soon. Although they won’t get a strong return for either player, they can better assess their young players by opening spots through trading Frazier and Robertson. If the White Sox are unable to trade either player, they could hope to explore trading them before the trading deadline.

