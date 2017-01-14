White Sox: Chris Carter Makes Sense in the Short Term

The White Sox need help on offense and more depth in the outfield. Chris Carter would add much-needed power and give them an option in the outfield or DH.

This offseason has been interesting to say the least. There are still several decent free agents available and the Chicago White Sox have some needs. The biggest area of concern is their lack of depth in the outfield and their need for some power in the lineup. Understand they are in a rebuilding stage but they still need to play baseball in 2017.

Mark Trumbo and Jose Bautista represent the best power hitters available. However, both guys are looking for lucrative deals. Although Batista is rumored to be willing to consider a one-year contract. Still, a team in the White Sox position would be silly to move on either one of those guys. So how about going with the next best thing and signing Chris Carter.

Carter, who turned 30 in Dec., quietly had a really solid season for the Milwaukee Brewers. The righty hit 41 home runs and drove in 94 RBIs. He’s averaged over 30 home runs the last four seasons.

This team could use some power and Carter would be a solid option. He wouldn’t cost the amount of money other guys would and he is kind of flying under the radar. The bonus would be he’s capable of playing a corner outfield spot, first base or he could serve as the designated hitter. I don’t know about you but Avisail Garcia starting in right field isn’t very exciting to me.

He hit .222 last year and .218 for his career. In 2015 he hit .199 but still managed to hit 24 home runs and drive in 64 RBIs. That’s pretty bad. A bigger area of concern may be he strikes out at a high rate. Last season he struck out 206 times and in 2013 he struck out 212 times. But he’s a power hitter. He’s going to strike out a lot. That’s just the nature of the beast.

Carter represents someone the White Sox could swoop in and sign for relatively cheap. If they can’t get him for cheap, then he doesn’t make sense for them. If Rick Hahn is able to sign the free agent, he may also be able to trade him at the deadline and get some prospects in return. That would help continue to stockpile their already retooled farm system.

In terms of contract, I wouldn’t mind seeing them offer Carter a two-year contract in the neighborhood of 6 to $8 million annually. It may seem high but they can afford it since they really haven’t taken on a lot of money.

If anything they have actually cut their payroll by trading the likes of Chris Sale and Adam Eaton. Also remember they freed up $13 million after Adam LaRoche retired. If the White Sox can make a move, they will have taken care of a couple needs that need to be addressed ahead of 2017. Not to mention he would offer more protection for Jose Abreu.

