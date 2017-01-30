White Sox: Charlie Tilson, Matt Davidson Ready to Return From Injuries

White Sox outfielder Charlie Tilson eyeing opening day starting center field spot in return from injury. Matt Davidson looking to return after breaking foot last season.

The Chicago White Sox rookies experienced some bad luck last season with injuries. Charlie Tilson, who was acquired via trade injured his hamstring in his first MLB game on Aug. 2. Matt Davidson, who finally made his White Sox debut in 2016, broke his foot running the bases in his first game with the team.

With the White Sox reporting for Spring Training in a few weeks, both Tilson and Davidson are looking to return to the team from their injuries from last season. Both players were part of a series of unfortunate injuries for White Sox rookies last season in their debut games. Kevan Smith injured his back in warmups before a contest against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 25. Jason Coats was injured when he collided with J.B. Shuck in the outfield of his debut game against the Detroit Tigers on June 4.

Tilson, who grew up a White Sox fan and attended New Trier High School mentioned to Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune that he’s put his injury behind him. The native of Wilmette, Ill. told Kane he won’t dwell on his past injury during , and he will approach Spring Training with the mindset of any other spring.

“I’m just ready to play baseball, just move past my leg. I’ve crossed my “t’s” and dotted my “i’s” with that. I like to think setback is a setup for a comeback.” Charlie Tilson

The White Sox could start Tilson in center field to begin the season. Although Tilson didn’t get a chance to prove his worth last season, he should have more opportunities to do so on a team that isn’t expected to contend. While Tilson is eyeing an opening day start in center field, Davidson is also looking to make the team out of Spring Training as he’s recovering from an injury of his own.

Davidson suffered what was later deemed a Jones fracture in his right foot against the Minnesota Twins on June 30. The third base prospect had a solid season with Triple A Charlotte Knights last season before being promoted to the White Sox. Davidson mentioned to Kane he was afraid the Jones fracture would threaten his career. Despite the scare, Davidson expects to be at 100 percent by the start of Spring Training according to Kane.

“I didn’t know a lot about the Jones fracture, but as I rehabbed with some guys and started hearing more stories about guys breaking it again, or the screw not filling in completely, I got pretty scared.” Matt Davidson

Although the White Sox won’t contend this season, Tilson and Davidson could both play important roles for the team. Tilson will most likely see more playing time this season then Davidson. However, Davidson could turn around his career with a solid season for the White Sox.

Want your voice heard? Join the Southside Showdown team!

This article originally appeared on