White Sox: Can Zack Collins Become Solid MLB Catcher?

White Sox believe 2016 1st round draft pick Zack Collins can become very good catcher. Will the young slugger debut towards end of this season?

The Chicago White Sox will enter 2017 season with one of its better offensive prospects in the minor leagues. Zack Collins, who was drafted in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft (10th overall), will begin his second professional season in the minors.

Collins hasn’t received positive reviews for his catching ability, but according to Scott Merkin at whitesox.com, there are some within the White Sox organization who believe the 2016 first round pick can stick at catcher. John Orton, White Sox Minor League catching coordinator stated Collins has good hand work and isn’t stiff behind the plate.

While the White Sox are gearing up for the start of Spring Training in a few weeks, Collins was able to get some work done during a minicamp for White Sox hitters last week.

Collins had a solid first season as a professional although he spent less than a half season in the White Sox system. In his first season with Single A Advanced Winston-Salem Dash, Collins hit .258 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in 36 games.

Although Collins has yet to play a full season in the minors, he has been able to work on his catching in the offseason. Collins played with Glendale Desert Dogs of the Arizona Fall League. Despite appearing in just three games, Collins told Merkin he was able to get a lot of work catching bullpen sessions in Arizona.

Collins noted he caught an uncountable amount of bullpen sessions but they were good for his development. He mentioned he was able to get comfortable with older pitchers that threw harder with better pitches. For the White Sox, they think he can be an everyday catcher. Orton stated Collins has the demeanor to be an everyday catcher.

“He has the perfect demeanor to be an everyday catcher. He seems to pick things up very quick. He’s a very smart kid. He researches a lot of things. He’s always looking at other big league catchers or guys that do things a certain way and he comes to me with things, which is great.” John Orton

If Collins can develop into a solid everyday catcher, it would most certainly benefit the White Sox in the future. He already has a decent bat, he just needs to continue working on being a solid catcher behind the plate. The White Sox have no need to rush Collins, and they should remain patient in promoting the talented young catcher.

Want your voice heard? Join the Southside Showdown team!

This article originally appeared on