White Sox: Can Todd Frazier Fill Leadership Void on South Side?

White Sox veteran slugger Todd Frazier has been on rebuilding teams before. Can the Toddfather be veteran presence in clubhouse this season?

The Chicago White Sox will most likely start this upcoming season with Todd Frazier as its starting third baseman. Despite Frazier’s name appearing in trade rumors this offseason, the veteran slugger could very well begin his second season with the White Sox. Although he could still be traded, can Frazier fill leadership void in White Sox clubhouse?

According to Bruce Levine of CBS Chicago, Frazier assumed a leadership role last season for the White Sox. However, Frazier did have some battles with former White Sox Adam Eaton. It got so bad at one point that Eaton had to move his locker. This still doesn’t stop Frazier from wanting to help out the younger players as they come up according to Levine. Even if his immediate future is still up in the air.

Frazier could still be traded either this offseason or by the trading deadline in July. Although Frazier posted a career-low .225 batting average last season, he led the White Sox in home runs at 40 and had 98 RBIs. Frazier is aware he could be traded at any moment, and knows his wife can prepare their family in the event of a trade.

While the White Sox could very well trade Frazier, they currently will need a leader in the clubhouse this season. This is where Frazier can help as a leader. According to Levine, Frazier is aware of what he needs to do this upcoming season for the White Sox and he’s ready to answer any questions young players might have.

“We talk about being prepared all of the time. That is what you must do. We have a lot of young kids coming in. We will see when they get the call. Hopefully when they do, it will be go time. We have guys who will have their first big league experience. I think their time will come pretty quick. I am there to be the leader and help them out, f they have any questions.” Todd Frazier

The White Sox could certainly use Frazier’s leadership in the clubhouse this upcoming season. With a relatively younger roster, the White Sox will need established veterans to help rookies adjust to the rigors of MLB. Hopefully for both Frazier and the White Sox, they’re able to extend their relationship.

