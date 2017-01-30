White Sox: Can Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada Form Dynamic Infield Duo?

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson looking forward to possibility of sharing infield with Yoan Moncada in the future.

Tim Anderson was one of the only bright spots for the Chicago White Sox last season. As he enters his second season with the White Sox, Anderson is hopeful of a bright future for the organization.

The White Sox traded Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a solid number of prospects. One of those prospects was Yoan Moncada, a talented second baseman from Cuba. Moncada will start this season in the minor leagues, but could form a dynamic infield duo with Anderson in the future.

Anderson told Collen Kane of the Chicago Tribune that he’s very proud to to work with Moncada when Spring Training begins on Feb. 18 in Arizona.

With the White Sox in the midst of rebuilding, there will be more younger faces on the team then in year’s past. Anderson won’t be the rookie in the clubhouse anymore and will most likely have to work with Moncada to develop chemistry this spring. This is something Anderson is looking forward to.

“I’m going to help him as much as I can. I’m sure he’s going to help me. We’ll get each other better up the middle. He’s someone I’m going to work with for a while. I have to know him real well.” Tim Anderson

The White Sox don’t have to rush Moncada to the majors this season. However, if they’re able to develop the young second baseman properly, they could have a solid infield duo between him and Anderson in the future.

With Anderson entering his second MLB season, it will be imperative for him to continue progressing into an elite shortstop. An infield tandem of Anderson and Moncada could very well be a great thing for the White Sox moving forward.

Want your voice heard? Join the Southside Showdown team!

This article originally appeared on