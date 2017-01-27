White Sox: Austin Jackson Signs With Cleveland Indians

Austin Jackson signed a minor-league contract with the Cleveland Indians. The outfielder spent last season with the White Sox.

The Chicago White Sox lost Austin Jackson to a division rival. The speedy outfielder agreed to terms on a minor-league deal with the Cleveland Indians. The deal is for $1.5 million and he can earn an additional $4 million in incentives tweets Jon Heyman. Heyman adds Jackson can opt out of the deal at the end of Spring Training.

Jackson’s lone season in Chicago wasn’t much to write home about. He signed a one-year $5 million contract with the team in February. The White Sox were hoping they had a solution in center field, but that would end up being far from the truth. In 203 appearances, the righty hit .254 with no home runs. He did however hit 12 doubles and two triples while driving in 18 runs. After two months, he suffered a knee injury that ultimately would end his season.

Jackson’s defense has come under fire and he really wasn’t the same player he was the year before. He really struggled at the plate and poor play in the field didn’t help his case. It’s fair to say he never lived up to expectations and won’t really be missed by the White Sox. Outfield is an area of need, but with Jackson coming off an injury and struggling last year, it wasn’t worth the risk. He also doesn’t fit in with the new direction of the team.

The one need he could have filled is given this team additional depth. That is an area this team desperately needs improvement in. It would probably make sense for them to sign someone in free agency but we’ll see what Rick Hahn has in mind.

Want your voice heard? Join the Southside Showdown team!

This article originally appeared on