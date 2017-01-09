White Sox Add Everth Cabrera on Minor-League Contract

The White Sox added depth to the infield by signing Everth Cabrera to a minor-league contract. The short stop has not played in the MLB since 2015. He spent last season playing in Nicaragua.

The Chicago White Sox attempted to add depth to their infield by signing shortstop Everth Cabrera to a minor-league deal. Cabrera announced this earlier last week to a paper in his native Nicaragua. He spent last season playing in his home country and hasn’t taken a swing in the majors since 2015.

The deal includes a non-roster invite to camp but does not guarantee him a spot on the big league roster once spring training ends. Cabrera debuted in 2009 with the San Diego Padres. He was a productive player in the big leagues and fell off in 2014 and 2015. He last played for the Baltimore Orioles. During 2015, he only appeared in 28 games hitting a terrible .208 with four RBIs.

His best season came in 2013, when he hit .283 with four home runs and 31 RBIs in 95 games. He also stole 37 bases that season. The previous season he stole a career high 44. If Cabrera did make the big-league roster, I would not see him starting everyday. But the White Sox could use some additional depth in the infield.

Cabrera just turned 30 in November, so he does have some baseball left in him. It will just be interesting to see how he can readjust back to big-league pitching and the game after playing in Nicaragua last season. This move is simply about adding some depth to the team. I wouldn’t expect him to contribute in any way. He could be valuable as a pinch runner in situations where more speed is needed.

During his career he has played second, short and third base, so he does provide Rick Renteria with some options, if needed. The White Sox do have other options in the infield but Brett Lawrie is coming off an injury. Fellow infielder Tyler Saladino had a decent year but Carlos Sanchez struggled for the most part. Because of that, Cabrera may have a chance to beat Sanchez out for a spot, but that remains to be seen.

