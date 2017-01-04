White Sox: A Potential Trade for Todd Frazier

The next White Sox player who could be traded is Todd Frazier. With the signing of Justin Turner, there is one team that needs Frazier and have the players to pull off the deal.

Todd Frazier of the Chicago White Sox is going into his final arbitration-eligible year. He will be a free agent at the end of next season. Although he had a low batting average, he had 40 home runs and is a huge power threat that can help any team for a low cost.

The reason it’ll be a low cost is because the White Sox don’t need Frazier. Teams should know the White Sox could trade Frazier. Frazier, is entering his age 31 season. He doesn’t fit in the future of the White Sox.

A team that could use Frazier are the San Francisco Giants. They ranked 28th in home runs in 2016. Hypothetically, if they had Frazier last year, they would be 21st.

The Giants current third basemen is Eduardo Nunez. While he’s played well, the team is in dire need of some power and if Frazier is the best power option available at third base, the Giants should trade for him. Nunez has hit 34 career home runs in 555 games.

The White Sox are in need of ready outfielders. In return, the White Sox should ask for Dylan Davis, Austin Slater, and Ty Blach.

To start off with, Davis has a plus arm and power. In 126 minor league games, he hit 26 homers. He only played High-A though, and is probably far from ready.

This is where Slater comes in. Slater is a plus runner and defender. In 109 minor league games, he hit 18 homers and batted .305. The tools are there. He played in Triple-A, so he’s knocking on the door of the majors and could make the Giants this upcoming season.

The final player, Blach, is a left handed starter who got a taste of the MLB this year. He had an ERA of 1.06 in 17 innings. Although it was a small sample size, the White Sox are in need of young, controllable lefties and may have a good one in Blach.

These prospects, according to MLBPipeline.com, are ranked 17, 22, and 23 in the Giants system. They won’t be hurting their system much for Frazier, and the White Sox get players that can prove to be very useful, and can start contributing as early as this upcoming season.

The potential trade is a win-win for both teams. The Giants get some much needed power, and the White Sox get toolsy outfielders and a viable back end of the rotation starter.

