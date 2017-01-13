What can the Los Angeles Angels learn from the Chargers

While the Los Angeles Angels are preparing for their upcoming season, there is a situation with an NFL franchise. A situation that could become very real for the Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels have an official name. That name is the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. While most people refer to the team as the Los Angeles Angels. Anaheim is their home and has been since 1966.

However, the Angels should be very aware of the situation in San Diego. The San Diego Chargers announced that they would be the second NFL team to move to the city of Los Angeles on Thursday. This marks the second NFL franchise to relocate to the city of L.A. in 15 months.

The backlash from the fans of San Diego has been noteworthy. They’ve burned uniforms, gear, and memorabilia outside of Charger park. Fans also took to social media to make fun of the Chargers new logo which looks like the Los Angeles Dodgers logo, tilted with a lightning bolt tail.

The Chargers franchise began in Los Angeles in 1959, spending only one season in L.A. before moving to San Diego.

The Angels could be in a similar situation, it’s no secret that Angels owner Arte Moreno wants to see this franchise make the jump to Los Angeles and drop the Anaheim name. In fact, during the month of August, Bill Shaikin of the LA Times did a story about the Angels renewing stadium talks with the city of Anaheim. But, only because they could strike a deal in a near-by city.

The Angels are under lease in Anaheim until the year 2029, however, they can opt out in the year 2019. That’s one-year prior to Mike Trout being a free agent. The Mayor of Anaheim is open to a new stadium according to the report by Shaikin.

The biggest question will be what truly lies in Arte Moreno’s plans. In 2005 he changed the name of the Anaheim Angels to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. However, one must question if Moreno wants to drop Anaheim from the Angels altogether.

I can see how this would affect the fans of the city of Anaheim. They, similar to the San Diego Chargers fans love their team regardless of wins and losses. People love their city and their teams no matter how they play. Even if a team is horrible, people are still fans. Take the Cleveland Browns, for example, The owner of the Browns wrote the fans an apology letter after the team finished with a 1-15 record this season. In the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers have been historically bad. So much so, they’ve basically coined the phrase trust the process.

Sports is more than just wins and losses, it’s a part of our lives. Chicago Bulls fans remember that first Championship during the Michael Jordan years. Cubs fans will never forget the Cubs winning the World Series last season.

Even the fans of the Los Angeles Lakers still dawn purple and gold in the absence of Kobe Bryant. It’s embedded in our bone tissue. So, when a team leaves after decades of support from the fans and the city, it creates a huge riff.

Take the NBA’s Seattle Supersonics situation before they became the Oklahoma City Thunder, it’s somewhat identical to the Chargers move. Oklahoma City is not only the new home for the Sonics, it also holds all the stats, wins, and records.

Arte Moreno could find himself in hot water if he whispers any plans of a relocation. If Moreno was smart, he’d look at Twitter and realize that the Angels are not only his team, they are Anaheim’s team as well.

