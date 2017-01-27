Wesley Wright agrees to minor league deal with Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Left-handed reliever Wesley Wright has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers and will report to major league spring training.

The club also said Friday that right-hander Brady Dragmire has cleared waivers and been assigned to Triple-A Round Rock. Dragmire also was invited to big league camp in Surprise, Arizona.

Wright, who turns 32 Saturday, had pitched in the majors for eight consecutive seasons with five clubs before the streak ended last year. He was released by Arizona late in spring training and spent part of the season with Boston’s Triple-A Pawtucket club before the Red Sox released him in July.

The 23-year-old Dragmire was designated for assignment on Jan. 19 to make room for free agent right-hander Tyson Ross.