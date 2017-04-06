Wednesday’s Sports in Brief

GOLF

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) Masters favorite Dustin Johnson took a serious fall on a staircase and injured his lower back, and his manager said it was uncertain whether the world’s No. 1 golfer would be able to play the tournament.

It was a stunning development on an otherwise quiet day at Augusta National, where the course was shut down at 1:30 p.m. because of storms.

The real calamity struck a few hours later.

David Winkle, his manager at Hambric Sports, said Johnson fell on the stairs at the home he is renting in Augusta.

”He landed very hard on his lower back and is now resting, although quite uncomfortably,” Winkle said in an email. ”He has been advised to remain immobile and begin a regimen of anti-inflammatory medication and icing, with the hope of being able to play tomorrow.”

PRO BASKETBALL

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Fans stood on their feet, urging Russell Westbrook to grab the one rebound needed to separate himself from Oscar Robertson and grab an NBA record that has stood for 55 years.

Westbrook heard them. The final board eluded him.

Westbrook wound up scoring 45 points, tying his career-high with eight 3-pointers, handing out 10 assists and grabbing just nine rebounds in Oklahoma City’s 103-100 win over Memphis.

So the triple-double watch continues for another game.

”Obviously, people came to see that, but it happens like that,” Westbrook said. ”We got a lot of games left. We got the win. That’s the most important part to me.”

NEW YORK (AP) – Atlanta Hawks player Thabo Sefolosha settled his lawsuit against New York City after he was acquitted of criminal charges stemming from a police fracas outside a trendy Manhattan nightclub that left him with a broken leg and the end of his NBA season.

The Daily News reported that Sefolosha will receive $4 million.

The guard-forward was arrested in April 2015 outside the 1Oak nightclub in Manhattan. Prosecutors said he repeatedly disobeyed officers’ orders to leave the area around the club where another NBA player, Chris Copeland, had been stabbed.

In his lawsuit, Sefolosha said he called one of the officers ”a midget” before he was thrown to the ground and arrested. He testified at his trial that he moved off the block at the behest of a confrontational officer and was trying to give a panhandler a $20 bill when he was grabbed by police and taken to the ground.

NEW YORK (AP) – Derrick Rose has had his latest knee surgery and the New York Knicks say he could resume basketball activities in three weeks.

Rose had arthroscopic surgery to repair torn cartilage in his left knee. The former MVP has been plagued by knee problems in recent years and has had surgery on both knees.

This procedure was performed in Chicago by Dr. Brian Cole, who collaborated with Knicks team physicians. The Knicks said it was ”uncomplicated” surgery and that Rose would have a full recovery and could resume basketball activities in approximately three-to-six weeks.

Rose will be a free agent this summer following his first season with the Knicks after they acquired him from Chicago.

BASEBALL

WASHINGTON (AP) – Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly says Derek Jeter, his successor as captain of the New York Yankees, has ”always talked about” owning a major league team one day.

Mattingly was asked before Miami’s game at the Washington Nationals about a report on FoxBusiness.com that said Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush were among those who could try to buy the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria.

Marlins President David Samson said in February that multiple groups were interested in purchasing the club.

Mattingly said he is ”sure” Jeter would be a good owner, because he ”pretty much seems to be good at everything that he tries to do.”

SOCCER

The U.S. women’s national team believes its new contract is both fair and good for the future of the sport.

The U.S. Soccer Federation and the team’s union announced that a labor deal had been struck to settle an at times contentious dispute in which the players sought equitable wages to their male counterparts.

The collective bargaining agreement runs through 2021, meaning the players will be under contract through the 2019 World Cup in France and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The women will receive raises in base pay and bonuses as well as better provisions for travel and accommodations, including increased per diems. It also gives the players some control of certain licensing and marketing rights.

AMATEUR SPORTS

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) – A national basketball powerhouse in New Jersey is closing.

St. Anthony’s, the school that bears the stamp of Hall of Fame coach Bob Hurley, will shut its doors in June. Hurley and other school officials announced the expected decision Wednesday after meeting with the Archdiocese of Newark and then informing staff and faculty.

The Roman Catholic school has been fighting declining attendance and rising costs for decades.

