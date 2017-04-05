Wednesday night’s bowtie represents … Career Gear

WHAT IT MEANS:

Career Gear provides professional clothing, mentoring and life-skills to help men in poverty become stronger contributors to their families and communities. Carnivor Wines introduced Career Gear to BowTie Cause to aid in our mission of helping lower income men re-enter society and become working productive members of the community. The design is evocative of the label design from Carnivor Wines, including their hashtag #DevourLife. Career Gear has helped more than 50,000 men make that critical first impression with interview clothing, image consultation, pre-interview counseling and interview preparation.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Website: Careergear.org

Facebook: facebook.com/CareerGear

Twitter: @careergear

Instagram: @careergear

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/career-gear/

