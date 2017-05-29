Watch Yankees rookie Aaron Judge reclaim home run lead with No. 17

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is giving two-time AL MVP Mike Trout a run for his money as the top slugger in baseball.

Judge was tied with Trout for the most home runs in MLB heading into Memorial Day, but it didn’t take long for the rookie phenom to reclaim sole possession of the lead. Judge smashed home run No. 17 in the seventh inning of Monday’s matchup with the Orioles, a solo shot off of Baltimore righty Dylan Bundy.

Updated MLB HR leaderboard: 1. Aaron Judge

2. Everyone elsehttps://t.co/XwG2IHYNvv pic.twitter.com/CNj80vpPk7 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 29, 2017

Judge’s homer, which cut New York’s deficit to one run, traveled 431 feet at a speed of 111.6 mph, according to Statcast.

