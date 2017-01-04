Watch Out MLB and Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves Outfielder Ender Inciarte Is Rounding 2nd

Braves Inciarte Getting Ready for the 2017 Season

This offseason, the Atlanta Braves awarded outfielder Ender Inciarte with a 5-year deal worth $30.53 million, making him locked in until 2021 with a club option for 2022. The contract, by many “experts”, has been deemed great for both the player and organization, but the 26-year-old isn’t satisfied with where he’s at.

Inciarte is now slotted into the Braves center field position for the current and the future. He will also most likely be the Braves leadoff hitter until 1) Ozzie Albies is ready to take over the second base position or 2) If Mallex Smith somehow works his way into the lineup via injury or trade. Playing the center fielder position and being the leadoff hitter that guy must use speed to his advantage. This offseason, Ender looks to be working on that part of his game.

Entering his fourth season in the MLB, Inciarte’s speed is a large part of his defensive and offseason game. We’ve seen the clips of him tracking down balls in center field…if you haven’t, check out our top 5 Inciarte plays of 2016 here…and we’ve seen him on the base paths. In 2014 Inciarte had 19 stolen bases, in 2015 he had 21 stolen bases, and in 2016 he had 16 stolen bases. Pretty solid, but what about triples?!?

In 2014 he had two triples, in 2015 he had five triples, and in 2016 he had seven triples. He’s increased his total in each of his three years meaning 2017 he should have around 10, right?!? He did have 10 triples in 2012 when he was playing in Arizona Diamondbacks minor league affiliates.

Is 10 triples out of question? Possibly not…and this looks to be an area where he’s looking to improve. This morning Inciarte posted a video on Instagram and Twitter of him legging out triples.

Enjoy…

Gotta practice the triple ⚾️ Hay que practicar el triple!! A video posted by Ender D. Inciarte (@enderinciartem) on Jan 4, 2017 at 5:28am PST

Even if he’s not specifically practicing for triples, I’m sure this is a good workout for him.

Triples are a thing of battle in the Braves locker room. If you recall, Freddie Freeman legged out six triples in 2016. He was right on Inciarte’s tail and could push both to get that extra bag. In comparison to the rest of the league, Brandon Crawford, Cesar Hernandez and Chris Owings all had 11 triples in 2016.

Anyone have a guess on who has the most career triples?? — spoiler alert, it’s Sam Crawford with 309 triples in a 19 year career (played from 1899 to 1917).

Anyone have a guess on the active player that has the most career triples?? — spoiler alert it’s Carl Crawford with 123 triples. I guess he’s still consider active though he’s currently a free agent and only played in 30 games last year.

So I guess for the triples category, your last name has to be Crawford.

Anyway…Inciarte has 14 career triples and in this day of baseball, triples don’t come easily. The three-bagger is always exciting though and seems to get rallies going. It will be fun to watch Inciarte rounding 2nd base in 2107 and beyond!

