Washington Nationals: Where Adam Eaton Ranks Among NL East Center Fielders

District on Deck is ranking the NL East to see how the Washington Nationals stack up at each position. We continue our series by comparing the NL East center fielders.

As we continue our National League East 2017 Preview by ranking the top performers at each position, we take a look at stacked group that makes up the division’s center fielders. Read on to see where the Washington Nationals Adam Eaton ranks among his positional peers in the NL East.

Last season, Yoenis Cespedes topped our rankings, but the New York Mets are moving him to his preferred position in left. Ender Inciarte, who returns to the fold again this season, and Marcell Ozuna, who now plays left field, rounded out the top three. Ben Revere and Peter Bourjos sat at the bottom two slots. Neither of the light-hitting outfielders are still with their previous teams.

The NL East’s crop of center fielders this season is deep. Eaton was acquired by the Nationals in a blockbuster deal at the Winter Meetings and figures to play a big role at the top of the lineup. Inciarte had a strong season in his first year with Atlanta, earning him a five-year, $30.53 million extension. Christian Yelich and Odubel Herrera are budding superstars for the Marlins and Phillies, and both are just 25 years old. Not to be forgotten is the veteran Curtis Granderson, who hit 30 home runs last season and has played less than 136 games only once in the past 11 years.

So, let’s take a look at how we rank the center fielders in the division, starting with number five.

5. Ender Inciarte (ATL)

2016 Stats: 131 G, .291/.351/.381, .732 OPS, 152 H, 3 HR, 85 R, 29 RBI, 16 SB, 45 BB, 68 SO and 3.8 bWAR.

Let’s start off by reiterating just how deep this division is at center field. Inciarte had a great year for the Atlanta Braves and is a key component of their future, but he finds himself at the bottom of our rankings this season.

Inciarte spent most of his time in the leadoff spot last year, but the rest of the hitters behind him didn’t do much to drive him in. Atlanta ranked dead last in all of baseball in team slugging percentage. With full seasons of Matt Kemp and Dansby Swanson, however, he could end up scoring a lot more runs this year.

As valuable as Inciarte is at the plate, he’s even better defensively. The Venezuelan native finished with the third most defensive runs saved among center fielders and his first career Gold Glove. His 12 outfield assists were the most by a primary center fielder and Nats fans know full-well what he’s capable of.

A crowded field pushes Inciarte down to the bottom of our rankings, but he’s still poised for a big year in Atlanta.

4. Curtis Granderson (NYM)

2016 Stats: 150 G, .237/.335/.464, .799 OPS, 129 H, 30 HR, 88 R, 59 RBI, 4 SB, 74 BB, 130 SO and 2.5 bWAR.

Curtis Granderson has spent most of the offseason surrounded by trade rumors, but the Mets now appear content with the 35-year old manning center field this season. Granderson hasn’t played center field regularly since he was with the Yankees in 2012, but he’s proven to be an above average defender no matter where he’s playing.

While Granderson, a .255 career hitter, has never hit for high average, he certainly makes up for it the power department. Granderson eclipsed the 30-homer mark for the fourth time in his career last season. Those aren’t the typical numbers you’ll see out of a leadoff man, but Granderson’s .335 on-base percentage was right up there with the best hitters on the team.

There’s little doubt that Granderson is going to be seeing the lion’s share of starts this season, but the variety of outfield options the Mets have could make a negative impact on his playing time. With Cespedes entrenched in left, Michael Conforto, Juan Lagares and Jay Bruce will all be in the mix for a spot in the everyday lineup.

Granderson’s been able to remain productive despite reaching his mid-30s. The Mets have a crowded outfield to say the least, but it’s safe to say that Granderson will play a major factor if this team is to make the playoffs.

3. Adam Eaton (WSH)

2016 Stats: 157 G, .284/.362/.428, .790 OPS, 176 H, 14 HR, 91 R, 59 RBI, 14 SB, 63 BB, 115 SO and 2.5 bWAR.

The package that the Nationals shipped to Chicago in exchange for Adam Eaton has been heavily scrutinized. However, all the negative media attention directed at GM Mike Rizzo has left fans forgetting one fairly important fact: Eaton is a fine baseball player.

Eaton hits for high average and not much power, but he steals bases at a respective clip and has led the American League in triples two of the past three years. The left-handed speedy outfielder will combine with young phenom Trea Turner to form one of the most formidable duos at the top of the lineup in the league. First base coach and baserunning wiz Davey Lopes is probably licking his chops at the chance to work with the two of them.

The White Sox had Eaton playing right field in 2016, but he’s been primarily a center fielder for most of his career. Defensive metrics have been all over the place when it comes to evaluating Eaton. Regardless, he was a Gold Glove finalist last season and is the best choice to cover the most ground among the Nats’ current options.

Dealing Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez might come back to bite the Nats in the long run, but Eaton makes this team significantly better and puts them right in the conversation for one of the best teams in baseball.

2. Odubel Herrera (PHI)

2016 Stats: 159 G, .286/.361/.420, .781 OPS, 167 H, 15 HR, 87 R, 49 RBI, 25 SB, 63 BB, 134 SO and 4.2 bWAR.

The power stroke hasn’t quite shown up yet for Philadelphia Phillies cornerstone Odubel Herrera, but his lethal combination of speed, plate discipline and defensive abilities makes him one of the most underrated young stars in the game.

Last season, only five players aged 25 or younger hit at least 15 home runs and stole 25 bases or more: Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Jonathan Villar, Wil Myers and Herrera. That’s pretty good company to be in. Herrera’s only played two seasons in the majors, but his stellar play has already earned him a five-year, $30.5 million extension.

Herrera was edged out by Inciarte for a Gold Glove in 2016, but there will certainly be many more opportunities in his future. He was the lone All-Star representative for Philadelphia and wasn’t put in many situations to drive in runs as the leadoff hitter of the lowest scoring offense in baseball. The Phillies’ rebuilding process is well underway, meaning it won’t be long until fans start seeing Herrera play in primetime on a consistent basis.

Herrera’s evolving into one of the best young players in the game. He would be atop these rankings if it weren’t for one player who already is one of the best young players in the game.

1. Christian Yelich (MIA)

2016 Stats: 155 G, .298/.376/.483, .859 OPS, 172 H, 21 HR, 78 R, 98 RBI, 9 SB, 72 BB, 138 SO and 5.3 bWAR.

Yet another Gold Glove finalist finds their way into these rankings, but it’s Christian Yelich’s bat that truly makes him a superstar. Yelich won his first career Silver Slugger last season, leading the way for the Miami Marlins with Giancarlo Stanton struggling most of the year. His OPS+ has increased every year he’s played, capping off at a stellar mark of 133 in 2016.

Yelich hit third in the Marlins’ lineup, leading the team in runs scored, RBIs, doubles and on-base percentage. He played left field for most of the season, but Ozuna’s poor play in center prompted manager Don Mattingly to swap the two in hopes of better defense at the toughest position on the diamond. Both players thrived in the small sample, and the team is hoping they both can continue that success this season.

The league has yet to recognize Yelich as a player of MVP caliber, but he’s well way on his way to earning a place in that discussion.

