Washington Nationals: Stephen Drew Placed on Disabled List

Washington Nationals middle infielder Stephen Drew was placed on the 10-day DL.

After injuring his hamstring in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Stephen Drew will now spend a minimum of 10 days sidelined.

According to the Washington Post, Drew sustained the injury when he caught his cleat in the dirt near the left-handed batter’s box.

Despite his .222 average, Drew’s loss is a significant one for the Washington Nationals. Drew has never been an offensive force in the lineup, as his value has always been in the glove. The loss is even bigger when you consider that youngster Trea Turner is already on the 10-day DL.

With both Drew and Turner on the bench, Wilmer Difo will be the man at shortstop. Difo currently has two hits through his nine at-bats this season. The 25-year-old will assume shortstop as Daniel Murphy will remain at second base.

Murphy, the reigning Silver Slugger award winner, will hold down the fort, as he’s hitting .472 with nine RBI.

The Nationals’ infield depth right now is thin, to say the least. Considering Difo and Anthony Rendon are the two infielders with the most versatility, an injury to Rendon could be a huge loss. That would force Grant Green, recently promoted from the minors, to see regular time.

Luckily for the Nationals, though, Drew’s stay on the DL looks to be a quick one.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!