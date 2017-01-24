Washington Nationals: Shooting near Nationals Park

There are multiple reports of a shooting that took place near Nationals Park today. The Washington Nationals were hosting a job fair when the incident occurred.

The shooting is not believed to have been related to the Washington Nationals job fair itself. Police officials have reported that the shooting took place at a near by liquor store. Reports are that after the shooting took place a victim was seen running towards Washington Nationals Park. The victim ran about two blocks until he was found at a corner outside of the stadium.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, is believed to have been shot in the face and the shoulder. The incident took place around 10am est as job fair participants waited in line outside of the stadium.

Witnesses say that they heard gunshots while waiting in line. Hundreds of people were reported to be waiting outside of the stadium for the event when the shooting took place. Those attending the fair were told to shelter in place while the police continued their investigation. Although no one attending the event was reported injured the event was postponed and rescheduled for a later time.

This is not the first time that shootings have taken place near ballparks in recent years. A man was shot and paralyzed outside of Busch Stadium in 2015 while walking to his car with his girlfriend. Another man was shot and killed by police outside of AT&T park in 2014. Most recently a woman was shot and killed near Yankee Stadium in November of 2016.

