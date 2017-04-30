Washington Nationals: Rendon Hits 3 Home Runs, Drives in 10 as Nats Roll Mets 23-5

If you were wondering who the kings of the NL East are, the Washington Nationals and Anthony Rendon put forth a convincing case on Sunday against the New York Mets.

Anthony Rendon went 6-for-6 with three home runs and 10 RBI against Mets pitchers. The only other player to have a game with those stats was Walker Cooper of the 1949 Cincinnati Reds. He went 6-for-7 against the Chicago Cubs.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Rendon is the fourth player since 1900 to go 6-for-6 and have at least three home runs in a single game. The others are Ty Cobb (for the Tigers on May 5, 1925), Edgardo Alfonzo (for the Mets on Aug. 30, 1999) and Shawn Green (for the Dodgers on May 23, 2002). However, Green hit four home runs in his 6-for-6 game.

Statistical double-up

In the first 22 games of the 2017 season, Rendon had only two extra-base hits (XBH) and drove in only five runs. Today, he recorded four XBH and had 10 RBI. The Nationals third baseman also scored as many runs (five) as he did in the first 22 games as well.

Rendon’s 10 RBI are a Nationals franchise single-game record. He recorded nine of those RBI by the fifth inning. The star defender drove in a run in every one of his at bats, making him just the second player in MLB history to do so. The other is Jim Bottomley of the 1924 Cardinals.

When the dust finally settled, Rendon raised his slash line from .226/.316/.250 to .278/.356/.411.

A good ole fashioned ass whooping

The New York Mets had never given up 23 runs in a game in their history before Sunday, and had never allowed a player to record 10 RBI.

Coming into today, Rendon was hitting .265/.437/.760 against the Mets in his career. In 63 games, he hit nine home runs and recorded 36 RBI with a .303 BAbip. His 104 total bases is the most Rendon has amassed against any opponent.

Mets pitcher Sean Gilmartin, who came in early in the second inning for an injured Noah Syndergaard, gave up two home runs to Rendon. Backup catcher Kevin Plawecki served up the other.

Both times the Mets have sent a catcher to the mound in a game were against the Nationals. The last time happened in June 2013.

Since 2005, when the Nationals arrived in D.C, the team is 114-108 against the Mets. The New York squad has only one season over .500 against Washington since 2011.

Fighting the injury bug

The injury bug has played a big part in both clubs’ seasons in the past couple of years. With a healthy Rendon in the Nationals’ lineup, they seem like a sure lock to win the NL East. However, after receiving grim news about Adam Eaton‘s knee injury, the Nationals may need more high-caliber performances like this in order to go deep into the playoffs.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!