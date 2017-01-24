Washington Nationals: Reading Bryce Harper’s Mind

Questions over the relationship between the Washington Nationals and Bryce Harper resurfaced after the slugger’s latest tweet. Is this more than fun and games?

The Washington Nationals and fans have a new parlor game, “Guess what Bryce Harper Is Feeling.”

Harper, known for cryptic tweets and weightlifting videos on Twitter and Instagram, delivered another fun one Monday, a picture of a black square with the words, “Lights out.”

This follows one where he re-tweeted ESPN’s Jim Bowden recently about the Nats budget issues with a response of Matt Wieters and Greg Holland being more important than the team store. New teammate Adam Eaton agreed.

Interesting as Harper’s reaction to the Eaton trade was “Wow!”

In the future, the case study involving the relationship between Bryce Harper, the Washington Nationals and Scott Boras will make for a college class in psychology on it’s own. Not since Nostradamus and Edgar Cayce has so much time been spent trying to read between the lines.

With free agency two years away, get used to this and the hyperventilating that comes with it.

Is Harper happy? A political statement? Shutting up for the season? Any or all of the above?

In an offseason devoid of any real news, we must have something to focus on. Now that the Nats are well over a month without a transaction, the list of items to talk about dwindles. There are only so many stories to do regarding who will be the closer this year.

Although it is funny to see Harper stir the pot during a dead time of the year, this game of analysis is a distraction.

Sure, he is having fun with all of us. There is no doubt a huge part of him that wants to win and do it now. The rest of us wants that why should he be the exception? If general manager Mike Rizzo hung out on Twitter reading the responses of fans following the Winter Meetings, Harper’s musings are ice cold compared to most.

Yet, there is something off about an employee being critical of an employer on social media. At least, we think Harper has been. There is no question in this era that teams get feedback from players on transactions and overall plans. If a guy is not committed to winning why is he on the team?

Following last season’s back and forth about a potential shoulder injury to this, is the relationship between player and team strained? Good question and one we cannot give a real answer too.

It is important as we go into the season to see where this goes. Not just the tweets, but the overall atmosphere regarding Harper and management. Chances are, in this case, it was a notice it is time to get serious.

Although there are no grumblings from the Nats point of view on Harper, these are issues better left to stay away from us and kept in the clubhouse.

