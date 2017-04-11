Washington Nationals Place Trea Turner on 10 Day DL

Last year’s runner-up for National League Rookie of the Year, Trea Turner, was placed on the new 10 day Disabled List by the Washington Nationals. He may be out a few days beyond the ten day minimum but his hamstring injury does not appear serious.

Trea Turner is one of the fastest runners in the Major Leagues. Last year he was recorded running the bases at 22 MPH. On Saturday in a game against the Phillies, Turner failed to even attempt to score from second base on a single by Daniel Murphy. The Washington Nationals knew something was wrong.

Fortunately, it appears that when Turner aggravated his hamstring stealing second base in the 1st inning in Philadelphia, he did not tear anything. As Chelsea Janes Tweeted:

Sense from everyone involved is Turner-to-DL is totally out of extra caution. Even Turner admitted it’s good because he can’t rush back. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) April 10, 2017

Manager Dusty Baker originally even thought Turner might return in two or three games. However on Monday, Baker said the decision was made to be cautious so the hamstring does not become a yearlong problem. The designation to the Disabled List was backdated to Sunday so Turner may miss only eight more games.

Turner has become the Nationals starting shortstop in 2017 and it has seemingly affected his offense so far. After batting .342 in 2016, with an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .567, Turner has struck out seven times in his first nineteen at bats while batting .158. He was still an integral part of the Nationals lineup with three stolen bases.

While Trea Turner remains out of the lineup, the Washington will use veteran Stephen Drew and rookie Wilmer Difo at shortstop. In the offseason the Nats acquired Adam Eaton from the White Sox. He will man the leadoff spot in Turner’s absence. Eaton has added an aggressiveness to the Nationals lineup while being patient and pesky at the plate.

Filling Trea Turner’s spot on the roster will be Michael Taylor. Taylor was a roster casualty at the end of spring training when Difo was retained as an extra infielder in light of a leg injury to Anthony Rendon. Taylor may remain as a fourth outfielder even when Turner returns.

