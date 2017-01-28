Washington Nationals: Options Remain to Fill Closer Role

It might seem like the Washington Nationals struck out in their search for next season’s closer, but they still have some worthwhile options to consider, from both inside and outside the organization.

It’s difficult to make any definitive statements concerning success or failure during the offseason, as teams will often surprise you one way or another once the regular season gets underway. However, it’s not unfair to say that the Washington Nationals needed to address their closer situation this winter, and so far they haven’t done so.

The Nats acquired Mark Melancon from the Pittsburgh Pirates prior to last season’s trade deadline, and he performed admirably in the nation’s capital. He posted a 1.82 ERA and 0.81 WHIP over 29.2 innings for Washington, converting 17 of 18 save opportunities. The success continued into the postseason, where Melancon tossed 4.1 scoreless frames and notched a save against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

The Nationals were certainly interested in re-signing Melancon, but he jetted off to San Francisco to sign a then-record-breaking four-year, $62 million deal with the Giants. Washington was frequently linked to the other top-tier free agent closers as well, but Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen signed with the New York Yankees and Dodgers, respectively. They have even watched lesser targets like Brad Ziegler and Greg Holland go elsewhere, leaving the Nats with seemingly few options.

While Washington’s outlook at closer isn’t exactly ideal at the moment, the club does still have some legitimate courses of action on the table, whether internally or via free agency or trade. With a strong lineup and rotation, the Nationals have to like their chances in the NL East, but in order to keep rivals like the New York Mets at bay, having a dependable closer to lock down the ninth inning would be a crucial asset.

Here are a few possibilities for the Nats to consider.

Shawn Kelley

The Washington Nationals already have a reliever with closing experience on the roster, and while not the flashiest name, he could probably get the job done. Right-hander Shawn Kelley saved seven of nine opportunities for the Nats last year between the deposal of struggling veteran Jonathan Papelbon and Melancon’s arrival. Overall, he put up a 2.64 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 7.27 K/BB ratio over 58 innings on the year – all very strong numbers.

Kelley has rather quietly been a solid relief pitcher throughout his eight campaigns in the major leagues. He owns a lifetime 3.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 3.73 K/BB while averaging 43 frames per season (avg. 54 innings over the last four). Much of Kelley’s success, particularly recently, has stemmed from his ability to limit walks and strike hitters out at a high clip. Last year he handed out just 1.7 walks per nine innings while fanning 12.4 per nine. Over the past four seasons he has maintained an 11.8 K/9. Those are certainly good traits for a closer to have.

Kelley is under contract for two more years at $5.5 million apiece, a bargain rate for what the Nats should get out of him, regardless of his role. They might prefer to add a new closer from outside the organization and use Kelley as a setup man, but if that doesn’t materialize, they could probably do a lot worse. The team might also consider Blake Treinen or Koda Glover from within its own ranks.

Sergio Romo

The Nationals lost their incumbent closer to the Giants, so why not take one of their former relievers? While San Francisco evidently won’t mourn the imminent departure of Sergio Romo, the veteran righty is still out there on the free agent market and comes with plenty of closing experience.

Romo was limited by an elbow injury in 2016, but when he did take the mound, he performed respectably. He finished the year with a 2.64 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 4.71 K/BB ratio in 30.2 innings of work. He hasn’t had much opportunity to close over the past two seasons, converting six of eight chances total. But in the previous three campaigns (2012-2014) he racked up 75 saves (in 86 opportunities) to the tune of a 2.69 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 5.29 K/BB. He topped out at 38 saves in 2013, the year of his one and only All-Star appearance.

However, with Romo due to turn 34 in March, along with his health-related question marks, teams have seemingly kept their distance. For a club like the Nationals in need of a closer, inking Romo to a cheap, one-year deal might not be such a bad idea. He has had tangible success closing games in the past, and if healthy he should be able to do the job well enough. If Kelley or someone else ultimately claims the closer’s role, Romo has also shown that he can contribute as a setup man, too.

David Robertson

The Nationals have already done business with the Chicago White Sox this offseason, trading top pitching prospect Lucas Giolito for outfielder Adam Eaton. Perhaps another transaction is in order. The ChiSox still have veteran pieces to trade, including an established closer that might catch Washington’s eye.

David Robertson somewhat struggled by his standards in 2016. His 3.47 ERA and 1.36 WHIP were his highest marks in those categories since the 2010 campaign. His BB/9 jumped from 1.8 to 4.6 between seasons, while his K/9 declined a bit from 12.2 to 10.8. However, he tallied 37 of 44 save opportunities for a 84.1 percent conversion rate, which is pretty much in line with the past three seasons.

It certainly wasn’t a poor year by any means, but considering the fact the D-Rob will turn 32 in April, it’s worth speculating whether he will continue to slide a little in the years ahead. He’s under contract for two more seasons at a total of $25 million, making him a relatively short – though not inexpensive – commitment. That likely wouldn’t be a stumbling block for the Nats, though.

Robertson shouldn’t fetch nearly as much as Eaton considering all the years of team control that came with the latter, but it’s possible Washington might hesitate to further deplete its farm system. Still, Robertson is a brand-name closer that could conceivably be had right now if the team is willing to meet the asking price. If he can bring the walks down while striking out a few more batters, he could put together a bounce-back campaign in 2017.

Joe Blanton

The Nats could go a bit more unconventional and bring in 12-year veteran Joe Blanton to handle ninth inning duties. The 36-year-old right-hander has only notched two saves in his career (both in 2015), but he has developed into a rather effective relief pitcher over the past couple seasons. And he’s still an available free agent.

Blanton tossed 80 quality frames for the Dodgers last year, generating a 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 3.08 K/BB ratio. He enjoyed similar success the previous season, posting a 2.84 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 4.94 K/BB in 76 innings split between the Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates. Blanton’s numbers were also considerably better after being traded to the Bucs. Perhaps pitching coach Ray Searage worked some of his well-known magic?

Blanton would obviously be somewhat of a risk for a few reasons. His success is rather sudden, he’s not getting any younger, and he was actually retired for the 2014 season. It wouldn’t exactly be shocking to see him turn back into a pumpkin at some point. However, his results the last two years are impressive, and he surely wouldn’t cost very much to sign. He’s another reliever who could serve a flexible role, whether as a closer, setup man, or multi-inning hybrid.

Alex Colome

The Tampa Bay Rays have been surprisingly active this offseason, and they might not be done. After trading Drew Smyly and Logan Forsythe recently, the club could continue to make moves before the start of Spring Training. They have reportedly been open to dealing closer Alex Colome, which should catch the attention of a team like the Nationals.

Colome ran away with Tampa’s ninth inning role last year, converting 37 of 40 save chances with a 1.91 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 4.73 K/BB in 56.2 innings. The previous season saw him work out of both the bullpen and rotation (13 starts), but a full-time relief role suited him just fine in 2016.

The 28-year-old Colome is under team control through the 2020 campaign, so the Rays aren’t going to give him up for nothing. Tampa Bay isn’t exactly carrying out an all-out rebuild at the moment either, so they aren’t obligated to deal Colome now unless they get an offer they like. Once again, Washington might balk at the idea of dipping back into its prospect pool. However, this is a franchise determined to win now, and adding Colome as the closer would make the Nats bullpen look a whole lot better.

As another trade route, they might also engage the Atlanta Braves about Arodys Vizcaino (the Mets are reportedly interested) and compare costs.

This article originally appeared on