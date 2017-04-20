Washington Nationals Make a Move at Closer

It took the majority of Spring Training for the Washington Nationals to determine their closer. Not even three weeks into the season, it seems that they made the wrong choice.

One of the biggest question marks throughout Spring Training involved the Washington Nationals closer situation. With Blake Treinen, Koda Glover, and Shawn Kelley as viable options for the role, the Nationals had quite a decision on their hands. In what was considered a bit of an upset, Treinen earned the spot out of Spring Training.

Now, not even three weeks into the season, the Nationals have made a move. Treinen is out as the closer, with manager Dusty Baker announcing that Glover and Kelley will be entering a time share. Treinen, meanwhile, will be moved back into a lower leverage spot in the bullpen.

Dusty says Blake Treinen will be moved back to a lower-leverage role. Closer job will be shared by Kelley and Glover for now. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) April 19, 2017

To be fair, Treinen has not exactly performed well as the Nationals closer. In his 6.1 innings heading into last night, he had posted a 7.11 ERA and a 2.526 WHiP, allowing ten hits and six walks. Somehow, he managed to save three of four games, but it is safe to say that he was walking a tightrope upon entering the game.

This arrangement could open the door for Glover to become the closer in the near future. Baker is on record as saying that he does not feel that Kelley can be a primary closer, making Glover the presumptive favorite to earn the role over time.

Glover was considered the favorite to close for the Nationals at the start of the year as well. Baker had slotted him into the ninth inning during Spring Training, and he had performed well in the role. However, Baker decided against using the rookie in that role to start the year, opting for Treinen.

Given that the Nationals only lost one game he appeared in, it is hard to say that Treinen really caused much damage. Even that loss was tough to pin on Treinen, as he entered the game with a runner on third and two outs in the ninth. His margin for error was minuscule, and the hit was a grounder up the middle that got through.

That is not to say that this was the wrong move. Treinen has simply been a disaster recently, failing to locate the ball well, and getting hammered when the ball is over the plate. Perhaps a demotion, allowing him to get back on track, will help Treinen return to form. However, if/when that happens, he likely will have missed his chance to establish himself as a viable Major League closer.

The Washington Nationals have pulled the plug on Blake Treinen as the closer. Although a time share is in place for now, that may not last for long.

