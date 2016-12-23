Washington Nationals: Happy Holidays From DOD!

As you head off for the holidays, a sincere thank you from us, the staff of District on Deck for a wonderful 2016. Here is to greater success in 2017 for the Washington Nationals!

Before we lose you dedicated Washington Nationals fans for the long holiday weekend, the staff here on District on Deck want to take a moment and say thank you.

Without your fierce and loyal support, we could not provide thought-provoking analysis and editorials. Your readership means we can share in the good times and get through the rough stretches together.

There are more of you now than ever. Since August, our readership has more than doubled. We started a podcast called The DoDCast and provided nightly streams during the Winter Meetings. Some of you even watched.

Ricky Keeler is finishing his second full year as co-site expert and I’m on my third month. As the editorial staff, we are excited over how well our contributors deliver content and on how eager they are in sharing their passion with you.

In the short history of the Washington Nationals, this truly is the first golden age. Yes, seasons end with disappointment, but 2016 feels as if we have reached a good turning point with the team and better days are ahead. The Nats want to win, spend lots of money on putting a quality product on the field and have great fans.

These things take time to build, but those of you who come here daily, or spend an evening with Bob and F.P. on MASN care about baseball and the Nats. Those of you who frequently tweet us and the team, about good and bad, should know your responses are not just welcomed, but greatly appreciated.

As we build the best community of fans on the internet, it is important for you to know how grateful we are to have you. Some of you now write for us. Others provide needed laughs during games.

Now during the holiday season, telling you thanks is more than lip service. We really appreciate your readership and the time spent together. We are providing fresh content through the holidays, do not worry.

On behalf of our contributors Chris Lacey, Matt Weyrich, Frank Ellis, Matt Holleran, Rob Shrum, Robbie Stratakos, Daniel Lopes and my good friend and partner Ricky Keeler, I want to wish you all a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Season’s Greetings for however you celebrate this time of year.

May you make memories that last you a lifetime. And may 2017 bring a parade to Washington in November.

This article originally appeared on