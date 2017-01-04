Washington Nationals DoDcast: What’s Left On The 2017 To-Do List?

For our first DoDcast of 2017, we discuss what should be on the Washington Nationals to do list before Spring Training

There are less than six weeks left until the Washington Nationals pitchers and catchers report to spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida. Last night, Ron Juckett and I recorded the first DoDcast of 2017, which you can find on our new channel on YouTube.

Our main topic of conversation was what is left on the Washington Nationals to do list this winter. They’ve already added a new center fielder in Adam Eaton and a catcher in Derek Norris. But, should the team still try to sign former Orioles catcher Matt Wieters. Plus, should the new closer be someone already in the Nats bullpen?

The second topic on our conversation shifted toward how the Washington Nationals seem to be relying on staying healthy in their lineup. One of the main positions where injuries can be a factor is at first base and Ryan Zimmerman.

If Zimmerman were to get hurt and Daniel Murphy would have to play first base, then someone would have to slide over to second. I made the case that Wilmer Difo can be that option at second base after a strong winter league season, but Ron says the Washington Nationals need to re-sign Stephen Drew as veteran depth in that infield.

We received one question during the show from one of our contributors, Frank Ellis. He asked us if we see the Nats making another trade between now and the trade deadline. The two of us have differing opinions on this topic as I seem to think that White Sox closer David Robertson could still be an option.

During the month of January, teams usually exchange salary figures with players who are eligible for arbitration. Three of the players that are eligible for arbitration this year are Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon, and Tanner Roark. Ron and I both agree that the Nats need to do everything they can to avoid going to arbitration with Harper.

After discussing the benefits of a new spring training complex in West Palm Beach, Ron and I dive into the contract situation of manager Dusty Baker and the possibility that an extension could get done before the season begins. Finally, we talk some bold predictions for the upcoming season.

As always, keep it here with District On Deck for all of your Washington Nationals news and continue to check out the DoDcast on a somewhat weekly basis as we get closer to the start of spring training and eventually, the regular season.

This article originally appeared on