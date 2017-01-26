Washington Nationals Bring Back Stephen Drew

In a move that made too much sense not to happen, the Washington Nationals re-signed Stephen Drew to a one-year contract.

The Washington Nationals re-signed Stephen Drew to a one-year contract worth $3.5 million Thursday. He can earn an additional $1.2 million in incentives.

After the Nationals traded Danny Espinosa to the Angels last month, they were left without a primary backup infielder. Drew filled that role admirably for the Nationals last year, making at least 12 appearances at second base, third base and shortstop. In 28 pinch-hitting appearances, Drew slugged .654, including three home runs and a triple. In all, he hit .266 with an .864 OPS in 165 plate appearances, including eight homers and 21 RBI while providing adequate defense as a reserve.

The youngest of the Drew brothers (J.D. Drew had a solid 14-year career as an outfielder, while Tim Drew struggled over parts of five seasons as a pitcher), Stephen Drew will be entering his 12th season at age 34. After serving as the starting shortstop for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2007-10, Drew has eclipsed 500 plate appearances just once since then.

Drew did serve as a primary second baseman as recently as 2015 with the New York Yankees, when he popped 17 home runs (the second-best total of his career) across 428 plate appearances, but he did so with a .201 average. In his utility role last season, Drew rebounded to post career-best numbers in slugging percentage (.524), isolated power (.259) and OPS+ (125). His performance was good for roughly one win above replacement, which is very good for a bench player, and is more impressive when considering he missed a month and a half with vertigo-like symptoms.

The Nationals are set with a starting infield that features Anthony Rendon at third base, Trea Turner at shortstop, Daniel Murphy at second base and Ryan Zimmerman at first base. Each of the corner infielders comes with a checkered injury history while there is no telling how Turner will hold up in his first full major league season, so Drew’s versatility will likely be put to good use for the Nationals in 2017.

While not a major move, $3.5 million — a slight raise from $3 million last season — is a small price to pay for the skill set and production Drew brings off the bench to a contending team. In a pennant race it is often the secondary pieces that can separate first place from second, and as the Nationals look to fend off the New York Mets again, the signing of Drew represents the kind of smart acquisition that can make a difference in the standings when September and October approach.

