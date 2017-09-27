Valencia, Alonso each hit home runs against former A’s club (Sep 26, 2017)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Seattle’s Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer against his former team and fellow ex-Oakland slugger Yonder Alonso added a two-run shot in the Mariners’ 6-3 win over the Athletics on Tuesday night.

Khris Davis matched his career high from last season with his 42nd homer, a two-run shot in the sixth to put Oakland ahead before Valencia’s 15th of the year in the seventh off Daniel Mengden (2-2).

The Mariners have hit 40 homers this month and won their eighth straight against the A’s, Seattle’s longest unbeaten run ever versus Oakland.

Emilio Pagan (2-3) pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief of James Paxton for the win, then Edwin Diaz closed it out for his 33rd save.

Paxton struck out five and didn’t walk a batter in 5 1/3 innings, chased by Davis’ homer. The left-hander gave up three runs and six hits as his winless stretch reached four starts since he had seven straight victorious outings.

Paxton has told manager Scott Servais he would like to make one more start – Sunday’s season finale would be his day – but that was to be determined on how the pitcher felt after Tuesday.

Alonso’s drive to right ended a 19-inning scoreless streak by Mengden and also was the Seattle first baseman’s fifth homer since joining the Mariners from the A’s on Aug. 6 – and third against Oakland.

Marcus Semien hit the first home run leading off a game of his career with a drive to left for the A’s, who need one more September victory for their first winning month since going 13-12 in April 2016.

Mengden had been 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA over his previous three starts since re-joining the A’s on Sept. 5.

A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell knelt for the national anthem once more and teammate Mark Canha placed his hand on his teammate’s shoulder.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: Felix Hernandez (6-5) won’t pitch this weekend as planned, his long season over as a precaution after a victory Monday night. ”With the shoulders kind of barking through the majority of the year I thought last night he did a really good job to hang in there, didn’t have great stuff,” Servais said. ”It wasn’t hurting him or anything, just kind of dead arm. He’s at the end of the year, so I don’t know what the benefit is of running him out there right now. We’ve got young pitchers we want to take a look at.” … OF Guillermo Heredia won’t play again because of an injury to his non-throwing shoulder revealed for the first time Tuesday. He will return to Seattle and have an appointment with a doctor soon. … RHP Mike Leake also will be shut down for the rest of the year as he is dealing with a lat muscle issue.

Athletics: RHP Jharel Cotton, who experienced tightness in his elbow and came out of his Sunday start, won’t pitch Friday but rather throw an extended bullpen this weekend in Texas as the A’s use caution with him. An MRI exam showed no structural damage. … RHP Raul Alcantara will start against the Rangers instead. … Rookie 1B Matt Olson will not play again this season because of a Grade 2 hamstring strain. CF Boog Powell (swollen left knee) is done for the season, while INF/OF Chad Pinder (concussion) also is doubtful of playing again. … There’s a good chance OF Jake Smolinski plays winter ball to get more at-bats after missing nearly the entire season recovering from right shoulder surgery.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Erasmo Ramirez (5-6, 4.35 ERA) makes his 16th appearance and 10th start against the A’s trying to improve on his 0-6 record and 5.33 ERA in the first nine starts. He had a no-decision against the A’s on June 10 while with the Rays.

Athletics: RHP Kendall Graveman (6-4, 4.17) has gone 4-1 with a 3.40 ERA over his last nine starts and will try to finish an undefeated year at home having gone 5-0 with a 2.79 ERA in his initial 10 Coliseum outings. Kenny Rogers in 1998 is the only starter in Oakland history to go unbeaten at home with five or more decisions when he was 11-0 in 17 starts.

