Urias makes 1st start of 2017, Dodgers option Liberatore
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Julio Urias made his first start of the season for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday after being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and the Dodgers optioned reliever Adam Liberatore to Oklahoma City.
The 20-year-old Urias went 5-2 in four stints with the Dodgers last season. He became the youngest starting pitcher in major league postseason history when he took the mound in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs.
In three starts with Oklahoma City this season, Urias struck out 15 batters in 14 innings and posted a 1.93 ERA while holding hitters to a .170 average.
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said before his team’s game against the Dodgers: ”This is a good young left-hander, you have your hands full with him.”
The 29-year-old Liberatore made one appearance for the Dodgers after being recalled Sunday from Oklahoma City. He allowed one run on one hit and a walk in one-third of an inning at San Francisco.