Update: Pittsburgh Pirates Remained Engaged On Multiple Fronts

Through discussions with an industry source, Rum Bunter has learned that the Pittsburgh Pirates remain engaged on multiple trade fronts.

So far this offseason, the Pittsburgh Pirates have not been super busy. They have signed right-handed relief pitcher Daniel Hudson to a two-year contract, as well as re-signing starting pitcher Ivan Nova to a new three-year contract.

In recent weeks there have been trade rumors swirling around the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana. The Houston Astros and New York Yankees have also been connected to Quintana. However, Rum Bunter has learned that Jose Quintana is not the only player the Pirates are discussing on the trade market.

An industry source has told Rum Bunter that the Pirates continue to shop left-handed reliever Tony Watson. Everyone knows that the Pirates currently have a logjam of left-handed relief pitchers, and when you combine this with Watson set to become a free agent after 2017 you can see why the Pirates would be shopping him.

According to an industry source, the Pittsburgh Pirates are pushing harder to trade Tony Watson than they are Antonio Bastardo.

The Pirates want to deal one their lefties bad. Watson to Yankees, Rangers, Angels, Blue Jays, Mets all possible. I also would not be surprised to see the Nationals jump in on Watson as they have done research on multiple late innings guys. Bastardo is less likely to be moved. The Bucs like that some of his contract is being picked up and feel he is better suited for situations compared to Watson. Not closing out that it will not happen, but sounds like Watson is who they are pushing first.

None of this is surprising. By moving Watson, the Pirates would create more payroll flexibility than they would by moving Bastardo. Additionally, the Pirates have more of a need for left-handed specialist than they do another back-end power arm.

One issue with Watson is that the way he is viewed around baseball is split. Some people are like me and worry that last season was the beginning of decline from Watson. However, others believe it was just a hick-up. This will have a major impact on Watson’s trade value.

In addition to relievers, the Pirates continue to try and trade Josh Harrison. Josh Harrison is coming off back-to-back poor seasons after a strong 2014 campaign. And, understandably, the Pirates want to get his contract off the books.

According to this industry source the Brian Dozier trade market is holding up the Josh Harrison one. Once Dozier is traded, which seems like it could be any day, the Harrison trade market should heat up.

This should especially be true if the Los Angeles Dodgers do not land Dozier. The Dodgers are in dire need of both a second baseman and a right-handed bat in their lineup. Hopefully, the Pirates will be able to dump Josh Harrison’s contract off on someone.

Finally, there is news on Jordy Mercer. According to an industry source, the Pittsburgh Pirates and their shortstop have started to discuss a contract extension.

Pirates have talked to Jordy Mercer regarding a possible contract extension. Nothing imminent and no real numbers involved, but they have checked in to see if there is mutual interest. Could work on something during Spring Training like they did in years prior with Polanco and Josh Harrison.

To be honest, a Jordy Mercer extension would be surprising to me. He remains under team control through the 2018 season. And by that point, Kevin Newman should be more than Major League ready. However, Newman’s name is one that has popped up in countless trade rumors this offseason. So it is possible that the Pirates may look to extend Mercer in preparation for/in response to trading Kevin Newman.

There are just 36 days until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training. However, it appears the Pirate roster could still look quite different when that happens. Neal Huntington is continuing to work diligently to improve this roster and get the Pittsburgh Pirates back to the postseason after a disappointing 2016 season.

