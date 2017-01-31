Unexpected Pretenders for the 2017 Season

We always look forward to what surprises may come each MLB season. Here, we look at some teams that may turn out to be pretenders during the 2017 season.

Every year, we see the same familiar faces battling to get into the MLB playoffs. On the East Coast, the Yankees are the most consistent team, as they usually finish with a winning record and are constantly in playoff contention. You also have the consistent Nationals. In the Midwest, we usually see the Cardinals, Tigers and Rangers all competing as contenders. On the West Coast, you have the Dodgers and Giants usually battling it out for a spot.

Over the past few years, some other teams have joined the fray. These teams are set to be contenders over the next few years. The Cubs and their young hitting, the Mets and their young pitching, and the Astros and their all-around young team have all joined the equation. Combine them with the resurgent Mariners and the sneaky Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals, and you have a whole mess of contenders.

Each year, there are also teams that are highly touted and highly praised that ultimately fail to meet expectations. Those teams are pretenders, who go into the season with high hopes but ultimately falter in the standings. Over the past few years, there have been some notable pretenders.

The Minnesota Twins went into 2016 looking to meet and exceed their success in 2015. Instead, the team finished with the worst record in baseball. The Kansas City Royals were also highly considered to make it back to the playoffs following their 2015 World Series victory. While Kansas City did contend, they were nowhere near as successful as their 2015 team. In 2014, following their World Series victory, the Red Sox also took a step backward. Every year, there are pretenders that fail to live up to hype, and this year may be no different.

Here are three potential pretenders for the 2017 season.

New York Mets

Injuries always take their toll on sports teams, and they usually lead to an unsuccessful season. In 2016, the Mets lost a plethora of key players, including David Wright, Matt Harvey, Travis d’Arnaud, Neil Walker, Asdrubal Cabrera, Yoenis Cespedes, Jacob deGrom, Lucas Duda, Juan Lagares, Steven Matz and Wilmer Flores. As a result, the Mets took a step back from their 2015 success, but still managed to contend and make the playoffs. This year, the Mets are expected to get most of their star players back, including Zack Wheeler, who has not pitched since September of 2014. With all of the hype surrounding their pitching, the Mets seem destined for greatness in 2017. Unfortunately, there are some concerns that may lead you to believe the Mets will be 2017 pretenders.

Yes, their pitching staff will be back at full strength. The “dream rotation” is finally all here together. However, there is no way of knowing just how good they will be. In the case of Zack Wheeler, who has not pitched since 2014, who knows if he is anywhere near major league ready? The other starters have all dealt with injuries involving their throwing arms, whether it be the shoulder or elbow. With that said, there is a possibility that those injuries may come back in the 2017 season. Finally, the Mets offense is basically the same as last year’s. The offense has been the main issue for the Mets over the past few seasons, and that doesn’t appear to be changing in 2017. With all of these issues combined, the Mets may wind up going from contenders to pretenders.

Kansas City Royals

The death of Yordano Ventura proved that life can end at any point, any time, in any way. Life is short, and you should live it to the fullest. Ventura’s death is very tragic, and there is no doubt that he had the tools to be a success in MLB. The Kansas City Royals will go into the 2017 season without their flame-throwing young pitcher, looking to rebound from a disappointing 2016 campaign. The Royals did make a few moves in the offseason, some that were beneficial, and some that were questionable. Kansas City traded away closer Wade Davis to the Cubs in exchange for Jorge Soler. The team also acquired pitcher Nate Karns from the Mariners for Jarrod Dyson. In a smaller move, the Royals acquired outfielder Peter O’Brien from the Diamondbacks.

The move to get Karns was smart, as the Royals’ starting pitching staff was lacking. However, the move to get Soler was questionable, as the Royals are already stacked with outfielders, even without Jarrod Dyson. The Royals bullpen is also not the same as it was in 2015, and trading away Wade Davis, their closer, was odd and questionable. With these problems combined, the Royals may take a step back in 2017, going from contenders to pretenders.

Detroit Tigers

Miguel Cabrera is a former two-time American League MVP, a former All-Star, a former winner of the AL Triple Crown, a batting champion, a Silver Slugger and a World Series champion. Justin Verlander is a former American League MVP, a Cy Young winner, an All-Star, a Rookie of the Year and a pitcher of two no-hitters. Francisco Rodriguez is a former AL saves leader, a record-holder for the most saves in a season, an All-Star and a World Series champion. Combine these players with other power threats, pitching presence and postseason experience, and you would think the Tigers would be on their way back to the World Series. However, that may not be the case.

The Tigers made almost no moves this offseason, and it seems that they will go into 2017 with the same team as 2016. Keep in mind that some of their star players, such as Cabrera, Rodriguez, Ian Kinsler and Victor Martinez, are getting older, and their quality of play may be affected. There is no guarantee Michael Fulmer will repeat his 2016 success. The Tigers also have a lackluster bullpen that has hindered them over the past few years.

There are also question marks about James McCann and Nick Castellanos, and questions about the remainder of the Tigers rotation. With all of those issues, the Tigers may take a step back in a relatively weak division and become pretenders instead of contenders.

