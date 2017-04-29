Unbeaten Strasburg returns as Nationals face Mets (Apr 29, 2017)

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals are in the position to put some distance between themselves and the New York Mets, who some experts picked to win the National League East Division this season.

But Nationals manager Dusty Baker doesn’t expect the Mets, who have been banged up by injuries, to concede so quickly this weekend. New York slugger Yoenis Cespedes went on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a hamstring injury after he was hurt on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves.

“It is going to be a good series and a good fight,” Baker said Friday. “They are not going to give up. These guys can definitely pitch.”

That was certainly the case as Jacob deGrom fanned 12 batters and catcher Travis d’Arnaud hit two homers and had a career-high five RBIs to help the Mets snap a six-game losing streak with a 7-5 victory on Friday..

The series continues as Washington right-hander Stephen Strasburg (2-0, 2.89 ERA), who came off the paternity list Thursday, will pitch against New York on Saturday afternoon at Nationals Park. He will be opposed by right-hander Zack Wheeler (1-2, 5.40).

Strasburg and his wife, Rachel, welcomed their second daughter earlier this week. The former No. 1 overall draft pick will make his first start since April 20. He is unbeaten in four starts and has gone at least seven innings in each game.

In his career against the Mets, Strasburg is 7-3 with a 2.53 ERA in 12 starts.

Asdrubal Cabrera is 3-for-9 against Strasburg with two homers while Jay Bruce is hitting .385 in 13 at-bats against Strasburg. Jose Reyes has 22 at-bats against Strasburg and is hitting .227. Current members of the Mets are hitting .241 in 187 at-bats against Strasburg.

But now Strasburg won’t have to face Cespedes, who brings life to New York’s lineup.

“We’re going to see what we’re made of,” infielder Reyes told MLB.com.

“Anytime your best hitter is not in your lineup, it changes the dynamic of it,” Mets first baseman Bruce told MLB.com. “I think the most important thing is to have him healthy. We need him, and we don’t need him before he’s ready.”

The Nationals may also have to see what they are made of as center fielder Adam Eaton was helped off the field Friday in the last of the ninth after he beat out an infield single. He hurt his left leg beating out an infield single.

“Just that he hurt his leg and they’re going to take him in tomorrow for evaluation,” Baker said late Friday. “As you saw, same thing we saw, it didn’t look too good. We’ll know something more tomorrow. MRI tomorrow. It’s his leg. We don’t really know yet.”

Wheeler is 2-7 with a 5.09 ERA in nine career starts against Washington and has given up 30 earned runs in 53 innings.

He suffered the loss April 23 at home to Washington in a 6-3 decision as he gave up four runs and four hits in seven innings. Wheeler will have to contend with a Washington team that entered Friday with the best batting average in the majors at .284. The Nationals also led the majors in runs with 139.

Right fielder Bryce Harper is hitting .405 with eight homers and 25 RBIs. Second baseman Daniel Murphy is hitting .347 with five homers and 25 RBIs.

Earlier this year, Baker put lefty hitters Harper and Murphy back-to-back in the order. But for the past few games, he has put right-handed hitter Ryan Zimmerman, who hit two homers Friday and has 10 this year, between Harper and Murphy.

“I don’t know if I will be able to do it the rest of the year,” Baker said.

