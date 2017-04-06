Umpire pranks young Astros fan by taking away his souvenir

Getting your hands on an official game-used baseball to take home as a souvenir is a dream come true for most young MLB fans. So, when outfielder Josh Reddick handed one young Astros fan a ball after an inning on Wednesday night in Houston, it’s no surprise the kid’s face lit up.

Unfortunately, that unadulterated joy was cut short when an umpire approached the kid and asked for the ball back. Typical mean old umpire here to ruin everybody’s fun, right?

Well, not exactly.

Luckily, the third base ump, Laz Diaz, was just in a bit of a playful mood. He jokingly confiscated the ball from the kid, only to give the ball back seconds later — much to the relief of just about every fan within proximity. What first appeared to be an unnecessary and cruel act quickly turned into something the entire section could laugh over. Well played.

And much to that kid’s credit, he handled it about as well as anyone could have expected. He was extremely respectful to the umpire and surrendered the ball without hesitating or pouting, even though he had to be disappointed to give back the ball. Then, on top of that, he gave the ump a fist bump once he realized it was all a well-executed prank.

Game recognize game.

