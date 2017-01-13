Tyler Chatwood, Colorado Rockies Agree to Terms for 2017

The Colorado Rockies and Tyler Chatwood avoided arbitration on Friday, agreeing to terms for the 2017 season. It follows a season where Chatwood made history on the mound … and set the table for him to be a part of what could be a postseason run for the Rockies in 2017.

It’s been reported that the 27-year-old Chatwood signed for $4.4 million for the 2017 season.

Chatwood made 27 starts for the Rockies in 2016 after missing the entire 2015 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and went 12-9 with a 3.87 ERA (158.0 IP, 68 ER), 70 walks and 117 strikeouts. On the road, he went 8-1 with a 1.69 ERA (80.0 IP, 15 ER), the lowest road ERA in MLB for the season and the lowest in franchise history. He recorded a club-record 27.2-inning road scoreless streak from April 6-May 21, which was the longest by any Major League pitcher since Wade Davis’ 28.2-inning stretch in 2014.

One of Chatwood’s most stellar outings of the season came on June 6 in Los Angeles. The right-hander allowed just one hit in eight innings as the Rockies recorded a 6-1 win in Chavez Ravine. As stated in The Denver Post recap of the game, it was the second combined one-hitter in Rockies history. Jason Jennings, Tom Martin and Brian Fuentes combined for the feat against Oakland on June 20, 2006. It marked the first time the Rockies allowed one or fewer hits since Ubaldo Jimenez threw the franchise’s only no-hitter, on April 17, 2010 at Atlanta.

Originally acquired by the Rockies via trade with the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for catcher Chris Iannetta on Nov. 30, 2011, the Redlands, Calif., native is 32-31 with a 4.19 ERA (500 IP, 233 ER), 223 walks and 318 strikeouts across parts of five Major League seasons with the Angels (2011) and Rockies (2012-16).

