Tyler Austin’s Shot as Yankees Starting First Baseman

If Tyler Austin truly believes he’s better suited for the Yankees everyday first base job than Greg Bird, he’ll have to impress in a big way during Spring Training.

It’s not that Tyler Austin isn’t as good as Greg Bird, the two simply have different skill sets. From what we remember about Bird’s show-stopping performances back in 2015 for the Yankees is that the sweet-swinging lefty is built for the short right field porch at Yankee Stadium. His approach at the plate lends itself to a higher rate of contact — better discipline equals a significant OBP and therefore more chance to drive in runs.

Having slugged five home runs in 90 at-bats last season, including a number of opposite field long balls, Austin proved his power legit. Unfortunately, there was also the 11 straight plate appearances where he struck out. So the results were a mixed bag.

Should the 25-year-old Austin become more selective, capable of discerning balls from strikes, while also coming to grips with the fact that not every at-bat will result in three-run homer, then it’s a very real possibility manager Joe Girardi will be forced to find a spot for him in the lineup.

Defensively, neither guy is going to erase the memory of Mark Teixeira‘s Gold Glove ability, but Bird has a slight upper hand having played the bulk on his innings at first base since being drafted by the Yankees in 2011.

During a recent telephone interview with NJ.com, Austin defiantly said, “I’m not going into this settling for a backup role.” Originally drafted as a third baseman out of high school, the Georgia native was first moved to right field back in 2012.

After a few injury plagued Minor League seasons, the Yankees once again moved the former No. 77 prospect in 2013 to first base — hoping the shift in positions would lead to a clearer focus — which would result in more consistent at-bats.

Austin’s eventual call-up to the Yankees last August showed both strengths and weaknesses in his overall game — maybe no more so than his lack of graceful footwork and agility at first base, while filling in for the banged-up Mark Teixeira.

Austin who has already spent time this offseason in Tampa, at the Yankees’ training complex, working with fielding coordinator Jody Reed, knows his areas of opportunity and is relishing the chance to prove his doubters wrong.

“Looking at the last few years for me, they’ve been tough. The past year has been a lot different. It’s just been tough knowing I’m a better player than the statistics I’ve put up. It definitely motivates me to be the best I can be and get better every day. When I get tired in my workouts, I think about all of that and I end up working out longer than I even planned.”

The battle for the first base job will be one of the best storylines to watch this Spring Training because anytime you have two hungry young players indirectly pushing one another to perform at their very best, the effects are contagious. Other players are bound to take notice in an effort to stay relevant — and before you know it there’s a total team effort that is reflective in the standings. So here’s hoping both men succeed.

