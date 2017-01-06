Tyler Anderson Engages with Colorado Fans During Twitter Q&A

Sometimes, when you’re a baseball player itching for spring training to arrive, you have some extra time on your hands. Such was the case with Tyler Anderson of the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

Anderson, who went 5-6 with a 3.54 ERA in 19 starts during his rookie season with Colorado in 2016, took to Twitter to answer some questions from fans on Thursday. Included in the discussion were questions and answers on who was the best golfer on the team, what it’s like to play with Nolan Arenado and his feelings about the wave in Major League stadiums.

First, let’s get to the important question … what TV show would Anderson likely binge on watching?

I watched westworld for hours this season. I could watch the next season for hours too https://t.co/WKrMJvSS9p — Tyler Anderson (@AndersonTJ08) January 5, 2017

Want your voice heard? Join the Rox Pile team!

On the subject of golf, Anderson believes fellow pitcher Chad Qualls thinks he may be the best on the links. It also sounds like, with the departure of Mark Reynolds, there could be quite a competition for golf superiority this season.

Qualls thinks he’s the best, but i know that not to be true. Reynolds held the gold jacket last year, but it’s up for grabs this year https://t.co/6apMzUW96u — Tyler Anderson (@AndersonTJ08) January 5, 2017

Anderson and the rest of Colorado’s pitchers benefit by having the game’s finest defensive third baseman on their team. So what’s it like to know Arenado is patrolling the hot corner?

I feel like I’m watching a video game when I watch Nolan play. It’s not real life https://t.co/e3UBmiYLV7 — Tyler Anderson (@AndersonTJ08) January 5, 2017

And perhaps the most important question asked of the day … and a very wise answer from the 27-year-old southpaw.

If a tree falls in the Forrest and no one is there, does it make a sound? Only if you believe it to be true… https://t.co/WYbppZA0Ov — Tyler Anderson (@AndersonTJ08) January 5, 2017

You are wise beyond your years, Mr. Anderson.

To follow Anderson on Twitter, and to see the entire dialogue from Thursday’s question and answer session, click here.

This article originally appeared on