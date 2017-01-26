Two Los Angeles Angels to play for respective nations in WBC

The Los Angeles Angels will be represented in the 2017 World Baseball Classic this Spring by their middle infielders. Andrelton Simmons announced Monday that he will play for the Netherlands and Danny Espinosa will play for Mexico.

The Los Angeles Angels and their fans may be able to watch their middle infielders Andrelton Simmons and Danny Espinosa if they reach the second round of the tournament which is being hosted by Petco Park in San Diego and also the Tokyo Dome in Japan. If they reach the Final Round it will be at Dodger Stadium.

Andrelton Simmons has long been known as a defensive wizard winning two Gold Gloves in four full seasons. Simmons enjoyed his best season offensively in 2016 setting career highs in multiple categories. Simmons hit .281 which was a career-high for a full season. He also stole 10 bases and had a .324 OBP which were also career-highs.

Espinosa, on the other hand will be starting his first season with the Angels this Spring after being acquired from the Nationals in an off-season trade. Espinosa hit .209 with 24 homers and drove in 72 runs. Espinosa is a career .226 hitter who has hit 92 homers and drove in 285 runs.

Like Simmons, Espinosa is known also for his defense. He and Simmons will combine to make one of the best DP combinations in baseball. The Angels are hoping that a little home-cooking will help Espinosa to reach his full potential. Espinosa was a member of the Cal State Fullerton baseball team.

If you can’t make it to one of Simmons or Espinosa’s games they will be televised on the MLB Network and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. Every game will be televised on these networks.

The one worry for teams such as the Angels who have players playing in the WBC is the risk of injury. Especially from Simmons as he dislocated his thumb in May causing him to miss five weeks of the season. However, the injury is completely healed so it shouldn’t be an issue. This is a risk that the players playing in WBC take willingly as they take pride in representing their country in the WBC.

This event is always fun to see baseball players playing not for money, but for National pride. Both Espinosa and Simmons are expected to start for their respective nations. Good luck Andrelton and Danny we here in Angel Nation wiish you the best of luck and please stay healthy.

