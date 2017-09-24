Twins top Tigers 10-4 for 4-game sweep, close on wild card (Sep 24, 2017)

DETROIT (AP) Jorge Polanco and Eduardo Escobar homered, and Minnesota beat the Detroit Tigers 10-4 on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep that moved the Twins closer to securing a wild-card berth in the playoffs.

Polanco hit a solo homer in the first off Buck Farmer (4-5), and Escobar welcomed Victor Alcantara with a three-run drive in the sixth.

Minnesota (82-74) began the day 4 1/2 games ahead of Kansas City, Texas and the Los Angeles Angels for the second AL wild card. The Twins outscored the Tigers 39-12 in the sweep.

Detroit has lost seven straight and 14 of 16, dropping into last place in the AL Central. At 62-94, the Tigers will finish with their worst record since going 43-119 in 2003.

Jose Berrios (13-8) won for the first time since he beat the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 30, allowing two runs and five hits in six innings. Farmer gave up five runs, eight hits and three walks in five innings.

Brian Dozier’s second-inning RBI single and Zack Granite’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly built a 3-0 lead, and the Twins boosted their advantage to five runs in the fifth when Eddie Rosario had an RBI groundout and Eduardo Escobar singled in the run.

Andrew Romine scored on a wild pitch and Alex Presley hit an RBI single in the fifth. Joe Maurer hit a two-run single in the sixth for a 7-2 lead. Ian Kinsler hit a two-run homer off Michael Tonkin in the ninth.

WILSON

When Tigers reliever Alex Wilson arrived home Saturday night with a cast on his right leg after breaking a fibula when hit by a liner off Mauer’s bat, Wilson’s 4-year-old son Jhett was inquisitive.

”He said, `What’s that?”’ Wilson explained. ”I told him I broke my leg. He asked, `Why did you do that?”’

Wilson’s daughter 2-year-old daughter Rosie cracked her collarbone Friday while play wrestling with her older brother.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: 1B Miguel Cabrera was to undergo an MRI Sunday after leaving in the second inning Saturday with lower back tightness. … 3B Juan Candelario (bruised right knee) is expected to be available Tuesday at Kansas City. … OF Tyler Collins (rib muscle) is day to day.

Twins: OF Max Kepler, who left Saturday’s game in the second inning with a left hip injury, said he will be available for Tuesday’s game at Cleveland. ”I wouldn’t say it’s comfortable, but it’s manageable,” Kepler said of his pain level.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Bartolo Colon (6-14) is slated to start Tuesday’s series opener at Cleveland. He is 7-5 with a 3.90 ERA in 13 starts against the Indians.

Tigers: RHP Anibal Sanchez (3-5) is to pitch against Kansas City on Tuesday. He has allowed one run over 12 innings in his last two starts and has not beaten the Royals since May 3, 2015.

—

