Trevor Hoffman describes the feeling of falling 5 votes shy of the Hall of Fame
Trevor Hoffman came excruciatingly close to Cooperstown when the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Hall of Fame voting results were announced Wednesday.
The longtime Padres closer finished five votes – five votes – shy of induction. His box was checked on 327 of the 442 ballots, leaving him at 74 percent – one percent short of the required 75 percent.
Hoffman, who retired as the majors’ all-time saves leader with 601 before eventually being passed by Mariano Rivera, handled the news with class and admirable optimism:
I first want to send a very heartfelt congratulations to Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines & Ivan Rodriguez. All three men exemplify what it means…
— Trevor Hoffman (@THoffman51) January 19, 2017
To be a Hall of Famer in our game. For me, falling short of this class is disappointing, but I don't take being on the ballot lightly…
— Trevor Hoffman (@THoffman51) January 19, 2017
I'm grateful for every vote and I'm truly humbled to have come so close…
— Trevor Hoffman (@THoffman51) January 19, 2017
I hope to one day soon share a Hall of Fame celebration with my family, friends, teammates and all of San Diego.
— Trevor Hoffman (@THoffman51) January 19, 2017
The good news: Hoffman seems to be a lock for the Class of 2018. But this still has to be gut-wrenching.