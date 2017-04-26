Trea Turner Hits for the Second Cycle of the 2017 Season

Just 23 days into the 2017 MLB season and two cycles have already happened. The latest comes from Washington Nationals youngster Trea Turner.

Washington Nationals’ shortstop Trea Turner hit for the second cycle of the season Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Turner’s cycle comes just 15 days after San Diego Padres’ first baseman Wil Myers hit for the cycle on April 10.

The right-handed hitter finished 4-for-6 and not only hit for the cycle but also scored four times and drove in seven runs.

For Trea, the hardest part was probably the single. pic.twitter.com/ZwRPWMGprw — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 26, 2017

Turner started his stellar night with a single to right field in the top of the first inning. The following inning he hit a two-RBI double into left field. He then hit an opposite field two-run home run in the sixth inning.

The 23-year-old stepped up to the plate in the seventh inning with a chance at the cycle and promptly lined the ball into the right-field corner for a bases-clearing triple.

Rockies’ center fielder Charlie Blackmon robbed Turner of another hit in the fourth inning with a diving catch.

Meanwhile, the Rockies and Nationals played one of the highest scoring games of the 2017 campaign. The Nationals defeated the Rockies 15-12.

Turner improved his batting average to .289 on the season. His home run in the sixth inning was his first of the season. He now has nine RBI and seven runs in 2017.

Tuesday was just Turner’s fourth full game back since returning from the DL. He had previously missed 12 days due to a hamstring strain. Turner continues to impress in his third MLB season, but first full season.

Entering Tuesday, Turner owned a career slash line of .319/.352/.520. He now has 15 career home runs, 50 RBI and 65 runs in 110 career games.

Some Cycle Facts:

Turner became the ninth player in Washington Nationals/Montreal Expos history to hit for the cycle, per MLB.com’s twitter account. The last Nationals player to hit for the cycle was Cristian Guzman on August 28, 2008, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Myers’ cycle, like Turner’s cycle, also came against the Rockies. Both happened at Coors Field in Colorado. The last team to allow the two most recent cycles was the 2013 Seattle Mariners. They allowed Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout to hit for the cycle on May 21, 2013, and then Houston Astros’ Brandon Barnes to hit for the cycle on July 19, 2013.

The last time two cycles occurred in April was in 2009. Orlando Hudson did so for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants on April 13, 2009. And Texas Rangers’ Ian Kinsler followed just two days later with a cycle against the Baltimore Orioles.

Another fun fact about the two recent players to hit for the cycle. Myers and Turner were involved in the same three-team trade in the 2013-14 offseason. The Tampa Bay Rays sent Myers to the Padres and the Nationals received Turner from the Padres.

