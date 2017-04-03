Trapped bunny tries to make dramatic escape during Opening Day in Washington

A very good rabbit wanted to take in Monday’s Opening Day festivities between the Marlins and Nationals in Washington, but it didn’t end well for the poor bunny.

After somehow finding its way into the ballpark, the bunny got stuck in the camera well next to the Marlins dugout and tried to make a daring escape when the grounds crew showed up with a net.

The rabbit in the camera well next to the #Marlins' dugout has been caught after a pursuit! #OpeningDay @Cut4 pic.twitter.com/8TV6gdbmvM — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) April 3, 2017

Despite its best efforts, the bunny couldn’t quite hop to freedom and eventually got caught and, hopefully, set free outside the stadium walls.

It’s too bad Mr. Rabbit missed out on most of the Opening Day festivities, but there are still 161 games left on the schedule. Never give up on your dreams.

