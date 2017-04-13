Trading Complications Ahead for the Phillies

While the future looks sunny, it may require some creative maneuvering from the front-office staff and general manager Matt Klentak of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Due Caution:

Sometimes, the fastest route to a destination can lead to unexpected detours despite planning with foresight.

Regarding the 40-man roster, the definition is a total of 25 active players and 15 protected hopefuls who after their age-related signing have spent four or five years in the minors. And the reason is to stop franchises from stockpiling talent in their pipeline and blocking some from opportunities in the majors. But when an organization reaches its limit, you will notice quality spillover.

After acquiring a boatload of prospects for valuable MLB pieces, the Philadelphia Phillies began showing the first signs of an inventory problem, which was? The Rule 5 Draft. Yes, they selected no one last December, and flamethrower Dalier Hinojosa who had the first shot to be 2016’s closer didn’t even make the 40-man cut.

As Klentak was finalizing the active 25, his moves were a warning of the difficulty involved. In other words, he had to trim two players to accommodate Daniel Nava and Brock Stassi. Competition for jobs on a rebuilding team is fierce.

With a week of nice weather, two office workers recently enjoyed their lunch hour outdoors on a park bench. And one began naming veterans the Phillies could deal in July for prospects to load up the farm system. Moreover, his friend agreed completely and stated Klentak can work miracles. How? Sabermetrics!

IN OTHER WORDS: “Every time I sit with our general manager at a baseball game, and there’s number-cruncher and statistician guy – I’m sitting around – they start talking about stuff, and I say, ‘What’s that? I’ve never heard of that one before.” – George “Mullet” Brett

In the baseball business, too much quality at any position is problematic because other GMs know you have to move someone. Why pay fair value? In fact, the offers can border on insulting. Because if you have a numbers crunch, they won’t make a thorny choice any easier.

IN OTHER WORDS: “Toughest job in baseball is the general manager. Second toughest is the hitting coach.” – Ken “Hawk” Harrelson

After work, the white-collar twosome walked a couple blocks for some happy-hour brews. What we need – one explained in elongated detail – is a big bat in the middle of the order like that third baseman on the Baltimore Orioles, no? Yeah, he’d be perfect. And then they ordered more beer.

With the trading deadline in mind, Jeremy Hellickson will be of interest to many contenders because starting pitching is at a premium. But when Klentak deals the right-hander, management might have only one slot available without relying on other changes to the 40-man roster. A happy problem?

Among the solutions possible, the red pinstripes could accept Single-A youngsters with two or three campaigns before they need one of the 40 spots. And the same is true with drafted collegiates who won’t need immediate roster protection for a couple seasons. So, what will Klentak settle for?

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: “There’s never a benefit to bragging too much about a deal because the only sure thing is that I’m probably going to be dealing with that same general manager or that same person over and over again.” – Leigh Steinberg

If those answers don’t appeal to the exec, he could drop Stassi, Nava, Adam Morgan or Luis Garcia if they don’t work out. On the other hand, what happens if those four players are successful? And if the Phils have a player on the 60-day disabled list, that would change the equation as well. But keep in mind, the game’s not over in the first inning: nine contests.

To complicate matters, Klentak has more than Hellickson to swap; he has Howie Kendrick, Pat Neshek and Joaquin Benoit. However, Michael Saunders has a club option for 2018 and he’s a left-handed hitter, which the GM can only move if he has a left-side replacement from the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. In other words, the captain could have a cruise liner to pilot through a narrow waterway.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: “Get out the rye bread and mustard grandma, cause it’s GRAND SALAMI TIME!” – Dave Niehaus

Even if Klentak trades Kendrick and replaces him with a Lehigh Valley outfielder, the decision-maker only creates one slot. And the current regulars at second base, shortstop, the first base bag and behind the plate would be even harder to deal except in a two-for-one swap for another major leaguer. However, before the GM makes these determinations, he will have to factor in a player’s upside and starting the MLB financial clock for an IronPig.

To sum up, who are the keepers? Well, fans have found out that Alec Asher and Tyler Goeddel weren’t in that group. And if another piece from the Cole Hamels trade continues to struggle, he could be part of a package with a veteran to clear roster space. Who is averaging .227 with nine strikeouts to zero walks in 22 at-bats and had a poor second half last year with Lehigh Valley? Nick Williams.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!