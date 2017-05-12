Toronto Blue Jays Place Francisco Liriano on DL

Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Francisco Liriano was placed on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation.

After a solid second half of the season with the Toronto Blue Jays last year, left-hander Francisco Liriano seemed poised to take the reigns as the veteran of the Blue Jays rotation.

But in seven starts this season, Liriano has been far from consistent, as he currently owns a 6.35 ERA while allowing 7.31 walks per nine innings. While he’s striking out 9.53 batters per nine and allowing less home runs than last season, Liriano’s command and declining ground ball rate have been concerns.

The 33-year-old was removed after two innings against the Cleveland Indians on May 10, while he allowed seven runs on five hits. In his previous start against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 5, Liriano lasted just 3.2 innings while allowing three runs on five hits.

Now, Liriano has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with “shoulder inflammation”, though the exact reason has yet to be confirmed.

Liriano had proven to be one of the most consistent left-handers in the game during his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, in which he reestablished his status as such after struggling with the Minnesota Twins in 2011 and 2012. From 2013 to 2015, Liriano posted a 3.26 ERA with a 3.23 FIP, 9.6 K/9 and 3.8 BB/9.

Liriano struggled to start the season with the Pirates last year, and was eventually traded to the Toronto Blue Jays. In eight starts with the team down the stretch last season, Liriano had a 2.92 ERA while dropping his walk rate to just 2.9 per nine innings. His command has been inconsistent this season, as he’s given up four or more walks in five of his starts this season.

Despite his command issues, Liriano was solid in April after a shaky first start of the season. The lefty allowed just five runs in four starts while striking out 24 batters.

With Liriano out, right-hander Mike Bolsinger is the most likely replacement in the rotation. Right-hander Leonel Campos was called up to take Liriano’s roster spot, but he’ll only serve in a bullpen role. Bolsinger started on May 9 and went 5.2 innings while allowing two runs. Right-hander Aaron Sanchez will return to the rotation on Sunday, and it’s unclear how much time Liriano will miss.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!