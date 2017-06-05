Toronto Blue Jays: Justin Smoak Finding a Groove

Once regarded as a can’t miss prospect, Justin Smoak has led a somewhat disappointing Major League career to this point. 2017, however, has seen Smoak as the player he was once expected to become.

Toronto Blue Jays’ first baseman Justin Smoak has taken on a critical role this season. A role unnamed and nonassumed by the team, but acted on by Smoak. The loss of slugger Edwin Encarnacion left a gaping hole in the Blue Jays batting order. Josh Donaldson and Jose Bautista remained as the team’s power threats, but any contributions beyond them were unknown and likely unexpected.

Whether expected or not, the Toronto Blue Jays must be stoked about the performance of Justin Smoak this season. Smoak has slashed .283/.346/.560 in 2017. He leads the team in home runs and RBI, and ranks second in batting average–a stat he is not usually known for. Smoak has put a stronghold on the fifth spot in the lineup. He has suddenly become an “it” factor for the Blue Jays.

It’s been a long time coming for Justin Smoak. The once highly touted prospect has struggled to find his way in the major leagues. He has split his big league career between three teams–the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, and Toronto Blue Jays. Smoak was drafted 11th overall in the 2008 amateur draft by the Rangers.

After a brief period in the minor leagues, the 23-year-old made his major league debut on April 23rd of 2010. In a short sample, Justin Smoak hit nine home runs in 235 at-bats with the Rangers in 2010. Unfortunately for Smoak, his debut season coincided with a very successful Texas Rangers season. It was unfortunate because Texas realized they were an ace away from making a legitimate playoff run.

The 2010 trade deadline brought about a blockbuster deal in which Texas acquired starting pitcher Cliff Lee from the Seattle Mariners. In return the Rangers handed over their former top prospect, Justin Smoak. At the time, it seemed to be an outstanding deal for both teams. Cliff Lee did help lead the Rangers to the 2010 World Series, however, they fell short to the San Francisco Giants. Lee then signed with the Philadelphia Phillies that offseason, ending his time with Texas as a three-month rental.

As you’d imagine, Justin Smoak was given many chances to prove himself with the Mariners. Though he never amounted to his potential, and was nothing more than an average power hitter who had difficulty putting the ball in play.

Smoak joined the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015. He played in over 125 games in both 2015 and 2016 and took on the role of a platoon first baseman. Smoak blended nicely with the Toronto Blue Jays lineup. A lineup filled with power bats, Smoak was a nice add-on to the heavy contribution of the team’s big three–Donaldson, Encarnacion, and Bautista. Smoak continued to hang around the big league roster, yet, he wasn’t showing any signs of improvement.

Then came the 2017 season, Justin Smoak’s 7th MLB season. Smoak has suddenly and finally emerged as the player that all the scouts believed he would be when he was drafted. Now it’s a matter of whether or not he can keep this level of play going. His productivity has spanned over two months; he knocked a two-run home run yesterday afternoon to help lead the Jays to a win over the New York Yankees.

As the season progresses, Smoak will be key in keeping Toronto alive in the American League East. It’s strange stating that after the team’s rough start, however, it’s true. The Blue Jays desperately needed someone to even partially make up for the lost presence of Edwin Encarnacion.

Take this comment as a grain of salt, but Justin Smoak has performed considerably better this season than Cleveland’s Encarnacion. As the saying goes…better late than never. Smoak has been a disappointment when comparing him to what he was supposed to be. But he’s maintained in the big leagues, and he is finally filling out in 2017.

