Toronto Blue Jays Josh Donaldson to Appear on Vikings

It is not uncommon for sports figures to make cameo appearances on television shows or in movies. Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson can be added to that list, as he will be appearing once again in an episode of Vikings.

Last year, Josh Donaldson made his acting debut, cast as the warrior Hoskuld on the History Channel show Vikings. Considered as a warrior of great skill, Donaldson had a brief appearance on the show, and got to add acting to his resume. It was a fun moment, and one that baseball fans watching the show would enjoy.

Now, Donaldson is ready to reprise his role. He will be back on Vikings later today, appearing once more as Hoskuld. Even though he is apparently just showing up for this episode, making another one time cameo during the season, it is good to know that his character is still alive and well.

Although this may simply be a fun little side project, much like his MMA training during the offseason, perhaps Donaldson is setting himself up for his future. Plenty of athletes have gone on into acting careers after their playing days were over, some with better success than others. Perhaps Donaldson is looking to follow in the footsteps of stars such as Chuck Connors, Bubba Smith, and Alex Karras.

It is also interesting to see how much the ratings for Vikings change during today’s episode. As one of the most popular players on the Blue Jays, a good portion of that fanbase may tune in to see Donaldson act again. Likewise, baseball fans who do not usually watch the show may do so out of curiosity.

One also has to wonder whether or not this will be an annual tradition for Donaldson. Perhaps at some point in the offseason, he will appear on set, reprise his role, and then head back to his normal workouts. Of course, given some of his training methods, normal may be a matter of perspective.

Donaldson and the crew also did not end their association empty handed. He made sure that his co-stars received custom Blue Jays gear, and Donaldson, in turn, received a hurl and sliotar, the Viking version of a ball and bat.

Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays, and baseball in general, will have a reason to tune in to the latest episode of Vikings. And maybe, the show will earn a few new fans along the way.

