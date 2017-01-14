Toronto Blue Jays’ Josh Donaldson Appears On ‘Vikings’ Next Week

Toronto Blue Jays star Josh Donaldson is trading in the baseball field for the battlefield as he’ll guest star on History’s ‘Vikings’ next Wednesday.

Josh Donaldson is well known as the third baseman for the Toronto Blue Jays, but he’s also a huge fan of History’s television series Vikings – and next week he’ll guest star as a Viking warrior on the show.

Donaldson taped his Vikings appearance last year, after being such a fan of the series that he once had his hair cut to resemble that of the main character Ragnar Lothbrok, played by Travis Fimmel.

In Wednesday’s episode called “Revenge,” the 2015 American League Most Valuable Player will trade his baseball bat for another kind of weapon, playing the character Hoskuld. Perhaps in a nod to Donaldson’s MVP award Hoskuld is described by History as “a Viking warrior of great skill.”

Blue Jays fans can watch his transformation from Josh Donaldson into Hoskuld, and behind the scenes footage of him filming scenes from “Revenge,” in this new video released by the network:

Donaldson is clearly getting a kick out of appearing on his favorite TV show and the Vikings cast seem to be having just as much fun having him there. But he’s just one of many athletes who have been able to use their star status to book a guest role on a beloved series.

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn was a huge fan of NBC’s Law & Order and wound up being given a role playing a secretary who helped out Detectives Cyrus Lupo and Kevin Bernard in the series finale episode “Rubber Room.”

And UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been rumored to be making a guest appearance in an upcoming installment of HBO’s Game of Thrones ever since video hit the Internet of him sparring with “The Mountain,” who appears on GoT.

Josh Donaldson clearly isn’t giving up baseball for acting but he’ll remember his time on Vikings for awhile. And Toronto Blue Jays fans will get a kick out of seeing him in a completely different place wielding something a lot heavier than a bat. But they’ll have to watch Wednesday to find out if Hoskuld survives his battle or goes down swinging.

Josh Donaldson's episode of Vikings airs Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 10/9c on History.

